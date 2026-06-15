/England recovers stolen training kit ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign opener

In a bizarre pre-tournament incident, England's national football team had training equipment stolen from a team vehicle but recovered most of it within hours, just days before their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia. Two men from San Antonio, Texas, have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft.
The incident occurred as Thomas Tuchel's squad was relocating from their pre-tournament training base in Florida to their permanent World Cup headquarters at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. Somewhere along the over-the-road transport route, a vehicle carrying team gear was targeted.
On Saturday night, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced that Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, both of San Antonio, had each been charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property.
The Class D felony carries a maximum prison sentence of up to seven years. Both suspects are currently being held on a $75,000 bond. "
"Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have traveled here to compete," Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a statement.
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According to court documents obtained by the Associated Press, the stolen property was valued at approximately $18,000 (around £14,000).
While officials emphasized that none of the items were "game-critical" or essential to the team's core tournament operations, the inventory of recovered goods paints a bizarre picture.
Items found in the suspects' possession included:
Despite the potential distraction just days before the tournament kicks off, the England camp remained entirely unfazed. The missing gear was successfully tracked down and returned to the team within 24 hours.
Speaking after the Three Lions' arrival in Kansas City, reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson smiled off the incident.
"To be honest, I didn't really notice anything about it until you started saying," the Crystal Palace goalkeeper told reporters. "I believe all the boots came back, we got everything back, so nobody's bothered. I got them back, so it's all good."
Veteran defender Dan Burn echoed those relaxed sentiments. "We didn't know a lot about it, but I've got all my kit and all my boots. Obviously, it was to do with the police, but everyone is fine."
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to commend law enforcement for "resolving an investigation across several states" and helping the team recover their goods so quickly in transit.
Notably, England has chosen Kansas City as its primary hub for the tournament due to its central logistics, despite playing their group-stage matches elsewhere.
England are scheduled to hold their first full training session on Sunday before traveling to Arlington, Texas, to face Croatia in their highly anticipated World Cup opener on Wednesday.
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