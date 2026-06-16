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  • /England suffer major setback as Tino Livramento misses FIFA World Cup 2026; Trevoh Chalobah called up

England suffer major setback as Tino Livramento misses FIFA World Cup 2026; Trevoh Chalobah called up

Tino Livramento sustained the injury during a training session on Sunday before England's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Croatia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
England suffer major setback as Tino Livramento misses FIFA World Cup 2026; Trevoh Chalobah called up
Image Credit: england/instagram

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