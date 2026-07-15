/England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Declan Rice fit to start, confirms Thomas Tuchel

England head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Rice has recovered from the illness that forced him to be substituted at half-time during the quarterfinal victory over Norway. The Arsenal midfielder is now ready to start against Argentina in the last-four clash in Atlanta. “Everyone is fit to start and everyone was in training except for Jarell (Quansah), who is suspended, and Jordan Henderson,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of the semifinal. “Rice is ready to start and as well recovered as possible,” he added.