/England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Declan Rice fit to start, confirms Thomas Tuchel

England have received a major boost ahead of their blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Argentina, with midfielder Declan Rice declared fit and available for selection.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Rice has recovered from the illness that forced him to be substituted at half-time during the quarterfinal victory over Norway. The Arsenal midfielder is now ready to start against Argentina in the last-four clash in Atlanta. “Everyone is fit to start and everyone was in training except for Jarell (Quansah), who is suspended, and Jordan Henderson,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of the semifinal. “Rice is ready to start and as well recovered as possible,” he added.
Rice had been dealing with a stomach issue in the build-up to England's quarterfinal match. According to reports, the midfielder was confined to bed for three days before the game and was not at full fitness. Despite starting against Norway, Rice was taken off at half-time as England's medical team managed his workload due to the demanding conditions.
Tuchel later explained that the decision was made with extra time in mind, as England needed to preserve their substitution options. England eventually defeated Norway in extra time to book their place in the semifinal, with Rice now back to full fitness ahead of the crucial encounter against Argentina.
While Rice is available, England will be without Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah for the semifinal. Henderson has been ruled out after suffering a broken arm during England’s Round of 16 win over Mexico, while Quansah is suspended following the red card he received for a foul during the same match.
Tuchel confirmed that every other member of the squad trained ahead of the Argentina clash.
Speaking about England's rivalry with Argentina, Tuchel acknowledged the significance of the fixture but insisted his team will not be distracted by past encounters. "It is a big rivalry, two big football nations; everyone who loves football and follows the World Cup knows about this and about what it brings," Tuchel said. "We expect an intense and emotional match, with a lot of momentum swings."
England and Argentina share a long World Cup history, including memorable knockout encounters in 1986 and 1998. However, Tuchel said the team is focused on the present challenge rather than previous meetings. "We respect our opponent, but we don’t dip into historic events, and we don’t make it bigger than it is," he said.
England will face defending champions Argentina in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta. The Three Lions are aiming to reach only their second-ever World Cup final and their first since winning the tournament in 1966.
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