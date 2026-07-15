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England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Declan Rice fit to start, confirms Thomas Tuchel

England have received a major boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Argentina, with Thomas Tuchel confirming Declan Rice is fit to start. The midfielder has recovered from illness, while Jordan Henderson remains sidelined and Jarell Quansah is suspended for the blockbuster clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Declan Rice fit to start, confirms Thomas Tuchel
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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