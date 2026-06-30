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England Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

England take on DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 as Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten side looks to book a place in the last 16 against the tournament's surprise package. Here's all you need to know about the live streaming, TV telecast, kick-off time, venue and squads for the England vs DR Congo clash in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
England Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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