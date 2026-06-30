/England Vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

England's FIFA World Cup campaign enters the knockout phase with a round-of-32 meeting against DR Congo at Atlanta Stadium, where Thomas Tuchel's side will look to justify their status as one of the tournament favourites. While the Three Lions topped Group L without defeat, their performances have left room for improvement as the pressure intensifies.
A controlled 2-0 victory over Panama in the final group match secured first place, with Harry Kane becoming England's all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer before Jude Bellingham added the second after the break. Although England have yet to produce a complete performance in the United States, their ability to deliver when it matters has ensured a smooth passage into the knockout rounds.
Tuchel also brings an impressive competitive record into the contest, remaining unbeaten since taking charge. England's defensive solidity and depth of attacking talent continue to make it one of the strongest contenders, even if the team's highest gear has yet to emerge.
Standing opposite is a DR Congo side already celebrating a historic achievement. Making their first knockout-stage appearance under their current identity, the African nation recovered brilliantly from an early setback against Uzbekistan to book their place among the last 32. Yoane Wissa's match-winning brace highlighted both the team's resilience and attacking threat, while Fiston Mayele also played a key role in the memorable comeback.
Sebastien Desabre's side advanced as the highest-ranked third-placed team, proving it can compete with more established opponents. That confidence, combined with the freedom of having little external expectation, could make the Leopards dangerous opponents.
England will start as favourites thanks to their superior experience and squad quality, but DR Congo have already shown they thrive when written off. If the African side can frustrate the Three Lions early, an intriguing contest could develop. Nevertheless, England's firepower and tournament pedigree should provide the edge needed to secure a place in the last 16.
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Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, July 1, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, USA
Referee: Adham Makhadmeh
Squads:
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford
Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney
Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi, Mike Epolo
Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika
Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Nathan Mukau, Charles Pickel, Ngal’ayel Mukau Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda, Gael Kakuta
Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa
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