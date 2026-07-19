Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /England vs France 6-4: Why the 2026 Third-Place Play-off was the most exciting match, Check highlights

England vs France 6-4: Why the 2026 Third-Place Play-off was the most exciting match, Check highlights

France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted Les Bleus were "completely stunned" by England's first-half performance in their 6-4 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday (local time).

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
England vs France 6-4: Why the 2026 Third-Place Play-off was the most exciting match, Check highlights
Image Credit: Credits - X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
England vs France 6-4: Why the 2026 Third-Place Play-off was the most exciting match, Check highlights
FIFA World Cup 20264 min ago
2
us iran war32 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today56 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day1 hr ago
5
quote of the day1 hr ago