/England vs France 6-4: Why the 2026 Third-Place Play-off was the most exciting match, Check highlights

"There were two very different halves. During the first one, I can understand why some people think we made fools of ourselves and didn't do the jersey justice. I'd say instead that we were human--and we can't afford to be. We were completely stunned, and they really shook us awake. In the second half, we went back to being top-level players, mental machines. In the end, we didn't win, and that's a shame for the coach [Didier Deschamps]. We wanted to do something for him. The first half gives the impression that we let him down--that's not at all how we wanted him to feel. That match isn't going to tarnish Didier Deschamps' legacy," he said after the match, as quoted by the FIFA website.