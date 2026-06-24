/Enjoying FIFA World Cup 2026? These 20 Football Terms Will Make You Sound Like an Expert

Pure Skill and Trickery

A nutmeg is one of the most humiliating moves in football, where a player slips the ball through an opponent's legs during a dribble or pass. A Panenka is a cheeky penalty technique where the taker chips the ball softly down the centre of the goal while the keeper dives to one side. The bicycle kick remains one of the sport's most spectacular sights, an acrobatic move where a player strikes the ball mid air while flipping backward. A clean sheet is recorded when a team's defense and goalkeeper concede no goals across the full match, while a howler describes a glaring, often embarrassing mistake by a goalkeeper or defender that directly leads to a goal.