Erling Haaland scored in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 victory for Norway against Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas as the Vikings sailed into the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.
Norway were pushed all the way by an excellent Côte d'Ivoire side that created some good chances in the second half of the match, but the Scandinavians held their nerve and emerged deserved winners.
Antonio Nusa had put Norway ahead with a superb curling effort, before Amad Diallo equalised with what would be considered an even better goal to fire his team level.
Haaland had the last word in the 86th minute, scoring his fifth goal of the 2026 World Cup as he helped Norway advance to the next stage, keeping alive their hopes in the mega event, setting up a meeting with five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16.
The match looked destined for extra time as substitute Diallo pulled Côte d'Ivoire level in the 74th minute with a sensational goal. Amad played a give-and-go with Pepe, then darted into the box with the ball, jinked inside to leave two Norway defenders in his wake, and fired a shot past Nyland into the goal, making it 1-1.
The Ivorians enjoyed a strong start in the second half, with several good attempts at goal, but nothing looked like beating Nyland in the Norway net. They increased the pressure, but with it came the risk of being left exposed on the counter by Haaland and Co.
Haaland did not disappoint his fans as he slotted home the winner, giving the finishing touch to a fine team effort from Norway. The ball is threaded through to Patrick Berg, who made a fine run forward and sent a square pass across for Haaland, who is perfectly placed to make it 2-1 for Norway.
Diallo nearly pulled Côte d'Ivoire level again, but a brilliant save by the goalkeeper saved Norway. Diallo had a go with a free-kick from 25 yards, and it was heading for the top corner before Nyland sprang up and stretched to the maximum and made a fabulous fingertip stop.
The score remained that way at the final whistle, triggering frenzied celebrations among the Norwegian players and supporters, and they now gear up for a clash with Brazil in the next round.
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