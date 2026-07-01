Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Norway create FIFA World Cup history after Haaland's dramatic winner vs Ivory Coast

Norway create FIFA World Cup history after Haaland's dramatic winner vs Ivory Coast

Erling Haaland scored in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 victory for Norway against Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas as the Vikings sailed into the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Norway create FIFA World Cup history after Haaland's dramatic winner vs Ivory Coast
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Horoscope today, July 1, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, create balance between logic and feelings
Entertainment4 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20267 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202642 min ago
5
WhatsApp Username Feature Update1 hr ago