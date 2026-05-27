Esha Singh wins gold with world record score at ISSF world cup Munich 2026

Olympian Esha Singh, a three-time world championship and double Asian Games medallist, bossed the women’s 25m pistol final with a world record (and junior world record) score of 43, en route to gold at the year’s second International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol leg, at the hallowed Olympic Shooting range in Munich on Wednesday.

In a power-packed final, Esha shot perfect fives in half of the 10 series of five shots, leaving home favourite and former world champion Doreen Vennekamp, a full five shots behind in silver. Bulgarian Miroslava Mincheva won bronze in a field where reigning Olympic champion Yang Jiin bowed out in fifth.

It was also India’s first medal of the Munich World Cup after two days of competition.

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Sharing her thoughts after the final, Esha said, “Munich meant a lot to me. Everyone knows the kind of competition that goes on here, especially in pistol. I mean, even getting into the top eight is very tight. I really wanted to win this, as this was my third time here. I am really grateful and loved the experience. I just focused on myself, my process, and the things I did in training, and it just paid off.”

Speaking about nerves in a big final, the world record holder said, “I wasn’t calm at all. At one time, when trying to hear the command, I could almost feel my left hand shaking. I had a lot of nerves, but in our sport you can't escape that. You have to face it and embrace it, and that is what experience is all about.”

A stellar show

The 21-year-old picked up a fourth individual World Cup medal, and her work began early on Wednesday morning, when she fired a 294 in the rapid-fire round of qualification, to go with her 293 in the precision round on Tuesday, to claim the fourth qualifying spot with a score of 587.

Compatriots Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat shot scores of 582 and 581 to finish in 12th and 14th positions respectively, in the 98-strong field.

Thereafter, in the final, Esha shot off the blocks, slamming three perfect fives in the first three series, putting a gap between her and the field of eight early. Doreen was her closest challenger on 12, with Vietnamese Trinh Thu Vinh in third with 10 hits.

The Indian missed the first of her fourth series, also the first elimination stage, but was still four clear of Doreen, with Olympic champion Yang coming up to third with a perfect five.

The sixth and eighth were again fives as the world records came in sight with the medal assured. Esha closed out with a four and a three, bettering the mark of 42 set by Korean Kim Yeji in Baku two years back by one hit. She would also better the junior world record mark of 41 set by Yang Jiin. It was a champagne performance.

Duestand wins women’s 3P gold

Ashi Chouksey in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), missed out on making the finals by the narrowest one-point margin, after she finished 10th effectively (12th overall), with a score of 589 in a field of 70 shooters (including RPO shooters). Swiss Emely Jaeggi took the eighth and final spot on 590, while her countrywoman and reigning Olympic Champion Chiara Leone shot 587, to finish in 28th spot.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad won gold from Briton Seonaid Mcintosh, while the home country’s Anna Janssen picked up bronze. Among the other Indians in contention in the women’s 3P, Vidarsa Vinod shot 588 to finish 14th overall, while Tilottama Sen’s effort of 583 was good enough for a 48th-place finish.

On Thursday, day three of the competitions in the Munich World Cup, there is just one final on the roster, the women’s 10m air rifle. Indian hopes will be shouldered by Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, Arya Borse, and debutant Sakshi Padekar.