European Super League suffers major blow as Barcelona confirm exit

The Spanish giants confirmed their exit on Saturday through an official statement shared on X, informing both the European Super League Company and the remaining member clubs of their decision.

“FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project,” the club said in its statement.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had previously hinted at the move in January, stating that the club was prepared to “turn the page” and urging remaining Super League proponents to “return to UEFA.”

A Project That Never Took Off

The European Super League was first unveiled in April 2021 as a breakaway competition involving 12 elite European clubs, including Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Barcelona. The proposal aimed to give founding clubs greater control over broadcasting rights and commercial revenues, positioning itself as an alternative to UEFA’s Champions League. However, the announcement triggered unprecedented backlash from fans, domestic leagues, players, and football authorities across Europe.

Within 48 hours of its launch, all six English clubs withdrew under intense public and political pressure. Over time, Juventus also stepped away, leaving only Real Madrid committed to the project. Barcelona’s decision now leaves Real Madrid as the sole major club still publicly backing the Super League concept.

Barcelona’s Focus Shifts Fully Back to the Pitch

The announcement comes at a time when Barcelona are enjoying one of their strongest runs in recent seasons. The Catalan club currently sit top of La Liga, having won 16 of their last 17 matches across all competitions as of early February 2026. Under head coach Hansi Flick, Barça have also progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey following a 2–1 victory over Albacete on 3 February 2026. They are set to face Atletico Madrid next.

A major driving force behind Barcelona’s resurgence has been teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who recently became the youngest player in club history to score in four consecutive matches, underlining the club’s renewed emphasis on youth and sporting stability.

End of the Road for the Super League?

With Juventus and Barcelona now officially out, the European Super League appears closer than ever to collapse, four years after it was first proposed. Barcelona’s withdrawal marks a symbolic return to European football’s traditional structures, and a clear signal that the future, for now, lies firmly within UEFA’s ecosystem.