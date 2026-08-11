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European T20 Premier League: England star Jason Roy joins Glasgow cosmic

England international opener Jason Roy has joined Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural European T20 Premier League season. The 36-year-old brings extensive international and T20 experience as the ETPL gears up for its August 26 start.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
European T20 Premier League: England star Jason Roy joins Glasgow cosmic
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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