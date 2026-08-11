/European T20 Premier League: England star Jason Roy joins Glasgow cosmic

Glasgow Cosmic on Tuesday announced the signing of England international opener Jason Roy for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), strengthening their squad with one of the most explosive baters in world cricket.
Known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, Roy is expected to play a pivotal role in the Cosmic campaign.
The 36-year-old was a central figure in England's white-ball triumphs but has not featured for his country since 2023. But Roy is still a regular in first-class cricket and professional T20 leagues, and his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order is likely to make him a key figure in Cosmic’s campaign. South Africa-born batsman has a strike rate of 137 in T20 cricket.
Jason Roy said, "I got very excited when the captain called me to check if I was available, and I was ready. I’m really looking forward to joining Glasgow Cosmic and being part of this exciting journey."
Rashid Ali Khan, team principal &; CEO, said, "Jason is one of the most accomplished players of his generation, with a proven record on the biggest stages of international cricket. His experience with England and across global cricket brings exceptional quality, match-winning ability and a wealth of big-game experience to our squad. His signing is a strong statement of our ambition, and we are confident he will make a significant impact on our campaign."
Tansha Batra, co-owner of Glasgow Cosmic, added, "Jason brings immense international experience, proven match-winning ability, and the kind of explosive energy that can define a T20 side. Having a player of his calibre is a fantastic addition to the squad, and we are excited to see him in Cosmic colours."
With Roy’s inclusion, Glasgow Cosmic continue to build a formidable squad as they gear up for the much-anticipated debut season of the ETPL, aiming to make a strong statement both on and off the field.
The first edition of the ETPL will have six franchises from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland and will be played between August 26 and September 20.
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