/'Every nation should be allowed to dream': Gianni Infantino hints at 64-team FIFA World Cup in 2030

In a significant development for the future of football’s flagship tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signaled that the organization will seriously examine expanding the FIFA World Cup to 64 teams ahead of the 2030 edition.
Speaking in an interview with Swiss media outlet Bluewin, Infantino described the ongoing 48-team 2026 World Cup - currently underway in North America - as a "huge success" and indicated that growing the tournament further by another 16 teams could make sense.
"That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup. When organising a World Cup, it’s important to organise it for the whole world – not just Europe and South America - but effectively the entire world," Infantino said.
"Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup. You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high – and it’s getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving," he added.
Notably, the 2026 World Cup, being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first to feature 48 teams, up from the 32-team format used in every edition from 1998 to 2022.
Under the current format, the 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four. The top two sides from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the newly introduced round of 32, beginning the knockout phase. A total of 104 matches are scheduled across the tournament.
Background On The Proposal
The idea of a 64-team World Cup gained traction as a potential one-off celebration for the tournament’s centenary in 2030. The 2030 hosts are Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with three opening centenary matches scheduled in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.
CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, has actively pushed for the expansion to allow more nations - particularly from its own region and emerging football markets - to participate in the milestone event. Infantino previously described such ideas as worth considering.
The shift from 32 to 48 teams, first implemented in 2026, has already increased opportunities for smaller nations. Teams like Cape Verde have generated excitement and boosted global interest and revenue.
Potential Format and Implications
A 64-team format would likely feature 16 groups of four teams, with the top two from each advancing to a 32-team knockout stage. Proponents argue it would enhance inclusivity, generate more matches and revenue, and give more countries a realistic path to qualification.
Critics, however, worry that further expansion could dilute the competitive quality, leading to more mismatches and reducing the prestige of reaching the World Cup. Some European and Asian confederations have expressed reservations in the past.
FIFA’s Broader Vision
Infantino has consistently championed a more inclusive World Cup. With FIFA’s membership at 211 associations, he believes every nation should have the chance to dream of competing on the biggest stage.
Any decision on expansion will be made by FIFA’s relevant committees following a full review of the 2026 tournament’s outcomes - including viewership, financial results, and on-pitch performance.
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