Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'Every nation should be allowed to dream': Gianni Infantino hints at 64-team FIFA World Cup in 2030

'Every nation should be allowed to dream': Gianni Infantino hints at 64-team FIFA World Cup in 2030

The 2026 World Cup, being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first to feature 48 teams, up from the 32-team format used in every edition from 1998 to 2022.
 

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
'Every nation should be allowed to dream': Gianni Infantino hints at 64-team FIFA World Cup in 2030
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Every nation should be allowed to dream': Gianni Infantino hints at 64-team FIFA World Cup in 2030
FIFA World Cup17 min ago
2
INDW vs ENGW31 min ago
3
Jude Bellingham1 hr ago
4
Iran US Conflict1 hr ago
5
Erling Haaland2 hrs ago