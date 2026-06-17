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Every record Lionel Messi broke against Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

The 38-year-old captain scored all three goals to claim his first-ever hat-trick at a World Cup and, in doing so, etched his name deeper into footballing immortality than anyone thought possible at this stage of his career.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 09:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Every record Lionel Messi broke against Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City
Image Credit: Credits - X (Centre goals)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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