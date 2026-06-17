/Every record Lionel Messi broke against Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

Lionel Messi turned back the clock and then rewrote it entirely on Tuesday night in Kansas City, producing a performance for the ages as Argentina opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria. The 38-year-old captain scored all three goals to claim his first-ever hat-trick at a World Cup and, in doing so, etched his name deeper into footballing immortality than anyone thought possible at this stage of his career.
Record-Breaking Night for the Argentina Captain
The records tumbled one after another. Messi is now the joint-highest goalscorer in World Cup history, drawing level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 career goals. He became Argentina's oldest-ever World Cup goalscorer. He also became the oldest player in tournament history to score multiple goals in a single match, surpassing Cameroon legend Roger Milla, who set the previous mark at 38 years and 34 days during the 1990 World Cup.
Messi achieved the feat at 38 years and 357 days old.
Most remarkably of all, he became the first player in football history to appear at six World Cups, having now represented Argentina at every tournament from 2006 through to 2026.
Ronaldo Set to Match Six-World Cup Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to equal that six-tournament appearance record when Portugal face DR Congo on Wednesday, though Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had the opportunity to reach the milestone first before remaining on the bench.
Fast Start Sets the Tone in Kansas City
On the pitch, the match began in breathless fashion, with both sides having goals disallowed for offside within the opening 10 minutes. Messi broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, curling a brilliant long-range strike beyond Algerian goalkeeper Luca Zidane.
Algeria battled with purpose throughout and enjoyed extended spells of possession, but their attack never carried the clinical edge required to breach an organised and resolute Argentine defence.
Messi Completes Historic Treble
The second goal arrived in the 60th minute when Alexis Mac Allister's shot was fumbled by Zidane and Messi pounced instinctively on the rebound. He completed his historic treble in the 76th minute with a vintage finish from 20 yards, guiding the ball calmly into the bottom corner with the outside of his left foot.
Messi left the pitch in the 79th minute to a thunderous standing ovation from the Kansas City crowd, having delivered arguably the greatest individual opening-night performance in World Cup history.
The All-Time Record Now Within Reach
Messi has now scored eight goals across his last five World Cup appearances, and the record he shares with Klose feels less like a ceiling and more like a temporary resting point. The question in football right now is not whether Messi will break it. It is simply how many more goals he adds before this tournament is over.
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