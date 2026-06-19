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  • /'Everyone could hear the bone snap': Jesse Marsch reacts to Ismael Kone's horror injury in Canada's 6-0-win over Qatar

'Everyone could hear the bone snap': Jesse Marsch reacts to Ismael Kone's horror injury in Canada's 6-0-win over Qatar

Canada's emphatic 6-0 win over Qatar was overshadowed by a horrific injury to Ismael Kone, who suffered a broken leg and will undergo surgery. Jesse Marsch admitted the squad was shaken but said the incident would only strengthen the team's resolve going forward.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
'Everyone could hear the bone snap': Jesse Marsch reacts to Ismael Kone's horror injury in Canada's 6-0-win over Qatar
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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