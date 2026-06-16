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'Everyone wants to beat us': Otamendi issues warning before Argentina vs Algeria at FIFA WC 2026

Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi cautioned that the reigning world champion cannot afford to repeat its Qatar 2022 nightmare when launching its title defense against Algeria, warning that "everyone is going to want to beat us."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
'Everyone wants to beat us': Otamendi issues warning before Argentina vs Algeria at FIFA WC 2026
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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