Ex-Formula 1 Team Boss Eddie Jordan Passes Away Aged 76

The former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan passed away in the early hours of Thursday. He died at the age of 76. Jordan used to run his own team in the 1990s and 2000s in F1 and became a popular pundit on TV after selling the team in 2005.

Jordan was struggling with severe prostate cancer which spread to his spine and pelvis. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur," his family said in a statement.

There will never be another like him.



Sleep well EJ pic.twitter.com/zMmLYDD52t — Karun Chandhok (karunchandhok) March 20, 2025

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.

“EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Jordan who named his team after himself, competed in a total of 250 races between 1991 and 2005. His team won four times, with Damon Hill leading home Jordan’s best-ever result. Jordan also gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix where the legendary racer went on to win a record-breaking seven world championships.

“With his inexhaustible energy, he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula One family are with his family and loved ones”, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.