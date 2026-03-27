Exclusive- "2026 is a very big year for hockey": Jarmanpreet Singh reflects on milestones and India’s future ahead of WC & Asian games

Indian hockey’s defensive backbone, Jarmanpreet Singh, added another significant milestone to his career at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 held in New Delhi on March 27, 2026. The 29-year-old was honoured for completing 150 international caps, receiving INR 1.5 lakh in recognition of his service to the nation.This landmark moment reflects his journey from a promising youngster to a dependable pillar of the Indian men’s hockey team.

From Amritsar Roots to International Recognition

Born on July 18, 1996, in Amritsar, Punjab, Jarmanpreet stands tall at 1.85m and operates primarily as a defender. Known for his positional awareness and ability to read the game, he has also added an attacking dimension with powerful drag-flicks and overlapping runs.

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Representing the Income Tax department and Hockey Punjab, he made his senior debut in 2018 at the Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, where India secured a silver medal. Since then, he has grown into a consistent performer, earning over 150 caps and contributing crucial goals from the backline.

Exclusive: “2026 is a very big year for hockey”

Speaking in an exclusive interaction with ZEE NEWS DIGITAL during the awards ceremony, Jarmanpreet highlighted the importance of the upcoming year for Indian hockey.

“I think this is a very big year for Hockey. It's been 12 months to the last World Cup,” he said, pointing towards key tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 and the Asian Games.

On being asked about the “Dhurandhar” comparison, he stressed the importance of collective effort over individual brilliance.

“All of our Dhurandars are from the Hockey team. And I think we can't win because of one Dhurandar.”

He also praised the integration of younger players into the setup, calling it a “good step” to ensure continuity and reduce the gap between juniors and seniors. Jarmanpreet further congratulated teammate Manpreet Singh for reaching the remarkable 400-cap milestone.

Overcoming Setbacks: A Story of Resilience

Jarmanpreet’s career has not been without challenges. Once a rising star in the Hockey India League and a contender for the 2016 Junior World Cup squad, he faced a major setback due to a failed dope test, which led to a two-year suspension.

The violation, linked to treatment for lower back pain, marked one of the toughest phases of his life. However, with support from Hockey India, he rebuilt his career and made a strong comeback in 2018.

Since then, he has cemented his place in the national setup, often crediting the federation for giving him a second chance alongside peers like captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Medal Haul and Career Achievements

Jarmanpreet’s journey is decorated with consistent success at the highest level:

Bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Gold medal at the Asian Games 2022

Gold at the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir

Multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles (2018, 2023, 2024)

Participation in the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup

In recognition of his performances, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2024.

Beyond international hockey, he has also showcased leadership skills by captaining teams like SG Pipers in the Hockey India League.

Hockey India Awards 2025: Celebrating a Century of Legacy

The 2025 awards ceremony marked a historic celebration of 100 years of Indian hockey, highlighting the nation’s eight Olympic medals.

Key highlights included:

Navneet Kaur and Hardik Singh named Players of the Year

Zafar Iqbal receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award

Milestone recognitions for players like Manpreet Singh (400 caps) and Harmanpreet Singh (250 caps)

Special incentives for the Asia Cup-winning squad

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Khadse also praised hockey’s growing role in India’s sporting ambitions, including potential bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics.

Eyes on the Future: World Cup and Beyond

As Indian hockey builds toward the 2026 World Cup and upcoming Asian Games, Jarmanpreet remains focused on team cohesion and long-term success.

Players like Hardik Singh have already spoken about ending India’s long-standing World Cup medal drought, which dates back to 1975.

Jarmanpreet’s journey from adversity to Olympic podiums and now a 150-cap veteran serves as an inspiring blueprint for the next generation, including emerging talents like Prince Deep Singh.

A Pillar of India’s Defensive Future

At 29, Jarmanpreet Singh continues to anchor India’s defense with composure and maturity while contributing to attacking play when needed. His milestone is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of a team in transition one that is blending experience with youth and aiming for global dominance.

As he marches toward 200 caps and beyond, Jarmanpreet carries forward the legacy of Indian hockey greats like Dhyan Chand, with the hope of adding even greater chapters to the nation’s storied history.