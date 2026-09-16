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Exclusive: 'Asian Games Gold is not the ultimate goal': Viren Rasquinha’s big warning to India after turbulent WC

Former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha has backed India’s men’s hockey team to win gold at the Asian Games 2026, but stressed that a continental title cannot paper over the areas where Indian hockey still needs improvement.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Exclusive: 'Asian Games Gold is not the ultimate goal': Viren Rasquinha’s big warning to India after turbulent WC
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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