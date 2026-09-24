/Exclusive: Former India captain Aditi Chauhan reveals what Lionel Messi’s India tour exposed about Indian football

Former India women’s football captain and trailblazing goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan believes Indian football has no shortage of talent but a lack of structured pathways continues to prevent young players, particularly girls, from reaching their potential. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Chauhan reflected on the stark contrast between the enormous public response to global football stars such as Lionel Messi and the limited support for domestic football in India. Chauhan had met Messi during his GOAT tour and presented her jersey to the Argentine superstar.
"Yeah, it is a stark contrast for sure. And it is not very surprising to see packed stadiums and people willing to pay huge amounts to just come and look at these global superstars like Messi. But we hardly see any fans or supporters in you know, the local matches or the Indian League or the national team matches when it comes to women's football also," Chauhan said.
Untapped Potential
She added that the disconnect highlighted the untapped potential of Indian football.
"I think people are still not aware about the standard. They are not aware about the events that are happening. So I think there is obviously a huge gap but that also shows us the potential that it's not that, you know, we don't have fans in India, it's just that it's not being directed in the right way."
Chauhan founded SheKicks with the aim of contributing to the development of women’s football through her own experiences. The initiative combines an academy, club, league and workshops aimed at increasing participation.
2nd Edition
Aditi Chauhan returns with the second edition of the She Kicks Football League, beginning September 20 in Delhi before moving to Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai. India’s first women’s grassroots football league, it aims to create more game time, exposure and scouting opportunities. IWL and national-level players compete alongside young girls, with last year’s edition seeing a player scouted by East Bengal FC. Participants range from 10-year-old girls to a 55-year-old mother of two. In Delhi, over 50% came through NGOs.
"It is my effort. and the whole intention of why I started this was to fill the gap that I identified through my own journey," she said.
However, Chauhan stressed that she does not view SheKicks as an attempt to replace or "fix" the existing football system.
“This was just my way of doing my bit on whatever scale I could at individual capacity. It was never about you know that I am here to change Indian football or you know take all that load on myself and I am going to be the Messiah for this,” she explained.
Lack of develpoment pipeline
According to Chauhan, the biggest issue is not the absence of talent but the lack of a development pipeline.
"The problem I think is the pipeline. Talent, it's a big population and different landscape, different culture, different places. The talent is coming up and you can see that in the national team also," she said.
"The talent is everywhere. But it is the pipeline to identifying that talent at the right age and then developing it through competitions, through proper coaching, through proper monitoring and, you know, tracking the development. All of that is missing."
Calls for Greater Investment
Chauhan also called for greater investment from corporate India at the grassroots level rather than only after athletes become successful.
"I just feel that there needs to be a shift in the mindset and perspective of the decision makers in these companies of, you know, investing in the journey of these athletes rather than, you know, investing when they've achieved something," she said.
Reflecting on her own football journey, Chauhan said early support can leave a lasting impact on athletes.
"To me, if I think of an athlete and my journey, I, a company or someone who supported me during the hard time, when I needed that investment, when I needed that funding for my training, for my travel, for whatever, I would always remember and value that company or that partner a lot more than someone who's just come in when I've achieved everything."
Admiration for Messi
Chauhan also spoke about her admiration for Messi, highlighting not only his football intelligence but his personality.
"Game IQ is at another level, just reading of the game, game intelligence of when his brain basically runs like 10 seconds ahead of everyone else," she said.
Looking ahead, Chauhan remains hopeful about India’s women reaching the highest level of international football, but warned that ambition alone will not be enough.
"Just saying it and just agreeing with it will not bring us to the world cup or will not get us to the world cup," she said, stressing the need for “a proper implementation of a plan” and consistent short-term targets.
"If the work is done from now on, I do feel in the next 10 years, we have the, we have a chance not just to qualify, but actually compete at the Olympics, not just be there as a participant, but actually compete and give everyone a tough fight," Chauhan added.
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