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Exclusive: Former India captain Aditi Chauhan reveals what Lionel Messi’s India tour exposed about Indian football

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Chauhan reflected on the stark contrast between the enormous public response to global football stars such as Lionel Messi and the limited support for domestic football in India.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Exclusive: Former India captain Aditi Chauhan reveals what Lionel Messi’s India tour exposed about Indian football
Image Credit: Credits - instagram (Aditi Chauhan)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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