Exclusive: India’s Squash Legend Saurav Ghosal Eyes Community Growth And Olympic Glory

In an exclusive conversation, India’s squash icon Saurav Ghosal opened up about his vision for the sport, grassroots development, and the exciting new collaborations that aim to make squash more accessible to the community. The interaction took place during the launch of a new initiative in partnership with the Sumadhura Group, focusing on bringing professional-level squash facilities to residential communities such as Palais Royale.

A New Chapter for Community Squash

Talking about the event, Ghosal expressed his delight at the collaboration: “It’s great to have this platform for myself as well as for SG Squash to be associated with a group like the Sumadhura Group, trying to build spaces for the community and bring together quality names to provide the best experience,” he said.

The partnership is designed to make squash more approachable at the grassroots level, providing families and children access to world-class coaching and infrastructure right within their residential complexes.

“Families at Palais Royale will have access to the best coaching possible, whether for kids or adults. They’ll learn how the game should be played and the philosophy behind it, like creating space on court and hitting into space,” Ghosal explained.

Breaking the Barrier

Ghosal acknowledged the common perception of squash as an elitist sport, emphasising the importance of taking the game closer to the people. “Squash has traditionally been quite elitist and inaccessible. But bringing it into community spaces through housing projects like Sumadhura Palais Royale helps increase participation. Once we solve the numbers problem, the next step is improving the quality, and that’s where SG Squash comes in,” he said.

He believes such efforts will create a sustainable model for squash’s growth in India.

India’s Olympic Hopes

When asked about India’s prospects at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where squash will make its debut, Ghosal offered a measured yet optimistic outlook. “On the women’s side, I’d say Anahat Singh is the brightest prospect. She’s only 17 but has an incredible ceiling. Among men, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, and Ramit Tandon are doing well,” he noted.

While he cautioned that India isn’t yet ready to contend for a medal, Ghosal remains hopeful: “The first step is to qualify. Once that happens, give it your best shot and make India proud.”

The Rise of Pickleball and Paddle Sports

Addressing the growing popularity of new-age sports like pickleball and paddle, Ghosal said that while they are great recreational options, traditional racquet sports still command global prestige. “Pickleball and paddle have done brilliantly to become social and inclusive sports. But competitively, I think tennis, squash, and badminton will continue to dominate globally, at least for now,” he added.

Beyond the Court: Ghosal’s Future Plans

At 38, Saurav Ghosal continues to stay deeply connected to squash, even as he diversifies his professional portfolio. “I’m not looking to coach full-time yet. I’m a mentor for JSW Squash and the Athlete First Foundation, and I mentor Anahat Singh as well. I also do commentary and work with Vagilitas Sports, which manages Lotto footwear and apparel in India, South Africa, and Australia,” he said.

He revealed that new projects are in the pipeline that will keep him closely linked to squash development both in India and globally.

A Squash League on the Horizon

In a revelation that could excite fans, Ghosal hinted at the creation of a professional squash league, which could transform how the sport is consumed in India and worldwide. “We’re working on it. It might not be India-specific but rather a global piece. Hopefully, you’ll hear about it soon,” he teased.

As India gears up for squash’s Olympic debut, Ghosal’s leadership, both on and off the court, could well be the driving force behind the next generation of champions.