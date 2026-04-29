Exclusive: Lalit Modi eyes an IPL like MMA league; 'Baaghi' Mandeep Prajapati says 'The future is bright'

The Ballia-born MMA fighter Mandeep Prajapati spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital ahead of his Matrix Fight Night 18 bout in Greater Noida. When Mandeep Prajapati steps into the cage at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Sports Complex in Greater Noida for Matrix Fight Night 18, he will carry more than just a fight record with him. He will carry the spirit of Ballia the city of Mangal Pandey, India's first rebel on his shoulders.

Fight Against Yuki

Ahead of his much-anticipated bout against Nepali fighter Yuki Angdembe, the 'Baaghi' of Indian MMA spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital, and he had plenty to say.

Camp in Full Swing

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"The preparation has been good. I am fully motivated," Prajapati said when asked about his training camp. The fight against Angdembe will mark the first time the two fighters clash professionally, and Mandeep says he has left no stone unturned. Having trained rigorously for an opponent he has never faced before, the Ballia-born fighter projects quiet confidence heading into fight week.

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Why 'Baaghi' is More Than Just a Nickname

For those unfamiliar with the name, "Baaghi" meaning rebel is not a ring name Mandeep chose for branding. It is rooted deeply in his identity. "In Ballia, everyone is called Baaghi. We were the first to rise against the British. Mangal Pandey was from our city," he told Zee News Digital. That rebellious pride has defined his journey from a small town in eastern UP to becoming one of India's most recognisable MMA fighters, with a passionate fanbase that calls itself the 'Baaghi Nation.'

Home Crowd Fuels the Fire

Competing in India carries a different charge altogether, Mandeep admitted. "When the crowd chants 'Mandeep! Mandeep!' it feels very happy and very good. That energy is something I cannot get anywhere else." With hundreds of his fans expected to travel to Greater Noida to cheer him on, expect the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex to turn into a Baaghi stronghold on fight night.

A Stacked Card, A Massive Spotlight

MFN 18 is one of the most high-profile cards in the promotion's history, featuring a strawweight title fight in the main event and a lightweight title bout in the co-main. But far from feeling the pressure, Prajapati sees only opportunity. "Every fight is a big fight for me. But this time 140 crore people will be watching I am excited," he said.

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The Future of Indian MMA

With the sport booming across the country and prominent names like Lalit Modi reportedly eyeing an IPL-style MMA league for India, Prajapati believes the best days for Indian MMA are still ahead. "It is a very popular sport now. The future is bright," he said, adding that he feels a responsibility to inspire the next generation of fighters coming up through the ranks.

For now, though, Mandeep Prajapati's focus is singular Yuki Angdembe, MFN 18, and making sure the Baaghi Nation goes home happy.

Matrix Fight Night 18 takes place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Sports Complex, Greater Noida.