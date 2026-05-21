Exclusive: 'Let's support Indian athletes we have': Vedika Anand on sharing stage with Sania Mirza, Grace Hayden and who takes the Roland Garros 2026 title

Having made her mark as a tennis analyst during the Australian Open, Vedika Anand is now gearing up for a bigger challenge. The tennis broadcaster and content creator is set to take on the role of full presenter for Roland Garros 2026 on Sony Sports Network, and she spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital about what this transition means for her, her experience working alongside some big names, and her predictions for the French Open.

A New Role, A New Challenge

Reflecting on her journey from analyst to presenter, Vedika described the shift as both exciting and demanding.

"It was a very natural progression to try something new and upskill myself. So I'm looking forward to it. From a preparation standpoint, it's a little bit different because I have to learn to throw to break and sponsor packages and intros and outros," she said.

She acknowledged that her time at the Australian Open gave her a head start, having observed veteran presenter Grace Hidden up close. "I had the privilege of being there when Grace was doing all of this. So hopefully I picked up a tip or two from her," she added with a laugh

Balancing the Fan and the Broadcaster

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Vedika explains how learning to analyze matches professionally has reshaped her perspective while staying connected to sport as a fan. One of the more nuanced aspects of stepping into a presenting role is learning to view sport through a professional lens rather than purely as a fan. Vedika offered a candid take on that transition.

"Yeah, you don't have to fully detach as a fan. I think to be a successful broadcaster, you start looking at sports from a more analytical lens. And that's the difference that has come up for me," she explained.

She also shared a practical tip she picked up from South African broadcaster Robbie, someone she deeply admires. "Put the TV on mute and start commentating over the match. So that's how you learn how to get into that broadcasting space and actually look at a match from a more analytical lens," she said.

The broadcaster reflects on her experience working alongside Sania Mirza and the guidance she continues to receive from the Indian tennis legend.

Sharing the Screen With Sania Mirza

Vedika spoke warmly about her experience working alongside Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, describing it as a dream she did not take for granted.

"She's not just a tennis icon at this point. She's a global icon and an Indian sports legend, not just a tennis legend. It was a dream to be able to share a stage with her," she said. The two spent long days together on set and have since developed a relationship that extends beyond broadcasting. "Now I'm working on a couple of projects outside of broadcasting. I can go to her for advice and for guidance," Vedika added.

On Viral Grace Hayden Moment

Vedika recalls her memorable on screen partnership with Grace Hayden and the Republic Day moment that caught social media attention.

Vedika's on-screen chemistry with cricket broadcaster Grace Hayden also caught public attention, particularly a Republic Day moment featuring both women in Indian attire that went viral on X.

"We got along like a house on fire again because we were spending 10 hours a day together. The cool part was that Grace is a girl's girl. She's always there to help you out and vice versa," Vedika recalled. She credited Grace with teaching her the technical aspects of presenting. "Her, of course, giving me tips from a presenter standpoint, how to sit, how to present yourself, which camera to look at. I didn't even know what the camera names were when I came in," she laughed.

French Open 2026 Predictions

Vedika urges supporters to back Indian tennis players more strongly and shift focus toward encouraging current athletes.

With Carlos Alcaraz out with a wrist injury, Vedika sees a more open field at Roland Garros this year, particularly on the men's side.

"Jannik's been on a roll with the Golden Masters and an incredible run in Rome. It's going to be interesting on the men's side. I wouldn't discount Azverev, Arthur Fies, Ben Shelton, some of the guys that are in that next bucket beyond just the Jannik and Carlos's of the world. I think they have a real opening here to at least make a deep run," she said.

On the women's side, she pointed to an exciting and competitive picture. "We've had Marta Kostiuk win a title. We've had Sveta Lina just win a title. And of course, we have our Iga, Rybakina and Sabalenka up there at the top. So the field is relatively open on the women's side," she noted, before offering a cautious prediction. "I still think that Sabalenka and Jannik are going to be potentially taking the titles, but I won't speak too soon until I see the draw."

A Message for Indian Tennis Fans

Asked to leave a message for fans ahead of the tournament, Vedika delivered a line that captured her passion for growing the sport in India.

"Let's focus less on the number of players that we have from India participating and start supporting the ones that we have playing anyway. Yuki is someone who's competing in the main draw of doubles. And that's a big deal in itself. So I'm hoping that the conversations around why don't we have enough athletes is a little bit smaller. And the conversation around let's support our Indian athlete is a little bit larger."

Watch Roland Garros 2026 starting from 24th May 2026 at 2:30 PM live and exclusive on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), and Sony LIV