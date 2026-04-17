EXCLUSIVE: Meet Manisha Ramadass, First Indian woman to win Badminton medal at Paralympics; Her 2026 rise, meeting PM Modi & Inspiration from Saina Nehwal
The year 2026 has witnessed the meteoric rise of several athletes, but few stories are as compelling as that of Manisha Ramadass. At just 21, the Thiruvallur-born shuttler has evolved from a promising debutant into a dominant force in the SU5 category. Manisha sat down with Zee News Digital for an exclusive conversation. She spoke about her consistency, inspirations, and her relentless pursuit of gold.
- Manisha Ramadass’ journey is a testament to resilience, discipline, and ambition.
- She is first Indian woman to win a badminton medal in Paraplympics.
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The year 2026 has witnessed the meteoric rise of several athletes, but few stories are as compelling as that of Manisha Ramadass. At just 21, the Thiruvallur-born shuttler has evolved from a promising debutant into a dominant force in the SU5 category.
Following a historic bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and a stellar start to the 2026 season, Manisha spoke to Zee News Digital about her consistency, inspirations, and relentless pursuit of gold.
A "Surreal" Start to 2026
Q: 2026 has been a remarkable year for you so far. What’s been the key to your consistency, and what are your goals ahead?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I think the start of this year has been really great for me. I began the world championship by winning silver, and then went on to win two tournaments in Spain back-to-back. Coming back with three golds and a silver from Spain has been a really good run for me in the past few months.
For this year, my next big goal is to win Asian Games gold. I’m looking forward to it. I also want to qualify in both singles and mixed, and I’m aiming for two golds."
The Heartbreak and Triumph of Paris 2024
Q: Take us through your Paralympics journey. You became the first Indian woman to win a badminton medal—what did that mean to you?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I’m very happy with my performance in Paris 2024, especially considering I had a tough draw. Winning bronze from there was a big achievement for me.
I was aiming for gold, but I couldn’t make the finals. I lost a very close semi-final, and I was heartbroken after that match. At one point, I didn’t even want to show up for the bronze medal match.
But then I told myself I couldn’t give up. It’s a once-in-four-years opportunity to play at such a big event. That thought pushed me forward. Winning bronze after all that felt amazing. I was quite emotional, and I’m very thankful for all the support I received from the crowd and on social media."
A Hero’s Welcome Back Home
Q: What kind of reception did you receive after returning to India?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I received a great welcome from the government and from people—my family, relatives, and supporters. When I landed at Chennai airport, it honestly felt like a movie scene.
There were so many people, far more than I expected. The state government also made arrangements for us to meet the sports minister the next day. It was a wonderful experience, and I couldn’t have asked for more."
Meeting Narendra Modi
Q: You described it as a “movie-like” experience—what was it like meeting PM Modi?
Manisha Ramadass:
"The first time I met PM Modi was after the 2023 Asian Games. I was very nervous and didn’t know what to say. I kept thinking about what he might ask me.
But when he interacted with us, he was very friendly, and my nervousness went away. After the Paralympics, we had a longer interaction with him along with other athletes.
I think he’s a great person for the way he connects with athletes and gives everyone a chance to speak. It was a really memorable experience for me."
Discipline Over Distraction
Q: With so many distractions today, how do you stay focused?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I mostly use social media only on weekends, just for some time pass. I don’t really see it as a distraction.
On a normal day, I don’t have much time to get distracted. After training, I usually rest, eat, and then go back for another session. In the evening, I spend some time with friends.
If I ever feel distracted or mentally stressed, I talk to my psychologist. She always helps me find solutions and stay focused."
Inspired by Saina Nehwal
Q: Who inspired you to take up badminton?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I picked up a racket because of Saina Nehwal. Around 2015–16, she was extremely popular and a huge inspiration for me.
Even now, I watch her matches and feel amazed by how strong she is. I still look up to her and want to be as strong as her."
She also recalled a special moment:
"She once called me in 2022 after I won the world championship. I was shocked when she introduced herself on the call. It was a huge moment for me.
When we met again in 2025, she remembered me and wished me for my future tournaments. That meant a lot to me."
Dominating the World Stage
Q: You’ve held the world No. 1 ranking for a long time. How does that feel?
Manisha Ramadass:
"I first became world No. 1 in 2022, when I was 17. That was my debut year, and I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly. I reached the top within five to six months, which felt like a dream.
Since then, I’ve tried to stay consistent. Before every tournament, I remind myself to maintain my ranking and keep improving.
My focus is always on taking one match at a time and dominating every match I play."
Eyes on LA 2028 Gold
Q: Are you already targeting gold at the next Paralympics?
Manisha Ramadass:
"Since losing the semi-final in Paris, my focus has been on LA 2028. Winning gold there is my biggest dream.
I’m working very hard towards it. It’s not a burden—it’s my motivation. I truly hope that dream becomes a reality."
Manisha Ramadass’ journey is a powerful story of resilience, discipline, and ambition. From heartbreak in Paris to dominance in 2026, she represents the new face of Indian para-badminton, fearless, focused, and driven. With her eyes firmly set on the 2028 Paralympics, this “surreal” rise may just be the beginning of something even greater.
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