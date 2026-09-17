/Exclusive: 'Rules are same for all': Neha Aggarwal Sharma on Manika Batra controversy, Asian Games 2026 India contention & more

India's preparations for the Asian Games 2026 have been accompanied by a major selection controversy involving star paddler Manika Batra, who has been relegated to the reserves and publicly questioned the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Ahead of the Games, former Olympian Indian table tennis player Neha Aggarwal Sharma spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital about the controversy, India's gap with Asian powerhouses, emerging players and the country's medal ambitions.
On The Manika Batra Controversy
Question: The build-up to the Asian Games has been overshadowed by the Manika Batra controversy. From an administrator's lens, how do you see it? Does table tennis have a transparency problem or are star players trying to bypass selection policies?
Neha Aggarwal Sharma: "See, I'll. I'll just put it in this way that it's definitely not star player is trying to bypass federations. It's surely not that. I think it's both ways in terms of one is there has been a selection policy laid down. and players are aware of it and should accordingly prepare for it."
She added that federations and selection committees also have the responsibility of selecting the best possible team for prestigious events.
"The rules are same for all the players. If somebody has to bend the rule for a particular player, that's for the selection committee to, you know, to decide."
Neha urged everyone to move beyond the controversy and focus on India's Asian Games team.
"Let's move ahead. let's talk about the team and let's talk about the games. it's just three days away and I think what's gone by is gone by. We should now focus on the team that we have and put our belief in this team rather than thinking about who's not there."
She also stressed that governance and selection structures can improve, while praising the collective efforts that have helped Indian table tennis progress.
Can India Close The Gap With China, Japan And Korea?
Neha admitted India still trails the leading Asian nations but believes the gap has narrowed considerably.
"No, we definitely are still a bit away in comparison to our level that we have in comparison to China, Japan, and Korea. I'm not going to sugarcoat and mince my words. Yes, we are."
However, she pointed to India's improving rankings and performances, saying consistency against the top players is now the key requirement.
"The missing link is surely, I don't think resources are an issue now the government is spending a lot on our athletes, not-for-profit like ours as well at OGQ. Are supporting, there are so many private investors coming in."
According to Neha, planning, training and recovery are more pressing concerns, particularly because top players compete in 15 to 16 tournaments a year.
Neha Names Players To Watch
Neha highlighted Synderella Das, Manush and Dia, as well as the Manav-Manush doubles combination.
"I'm excited to watch Synderella Das play. If the team gives her a chance, she's going to play in the women's team and I think the women's doubles event."
She also backed the doubles combinations to make an impact and potentially improve India's medal tally.
Can India Cross 100 Medals?
On India's overall Asian Games target, Neha said matching the previous medal tally should be the starting point, while crossing 100 medals would be a major achievement.
"You know, the prediction, if we surpass the 100 medal mark, I think it will be great."
She believes the Asian Games will be an important benchmark ahead of the LA 2028 Olympics.
"I think what we achieve in these next two weeks is really going to be a stepping stone for us in our preparations for the Olympics."
Neha concluded by underlining the importance of India's performances across major sports as the country looks to strengthen its position on the global sporting stage.
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