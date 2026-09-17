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Exclusive: 'Rules are same for all': Neha Aggarwal Sharma on Manika Batra controversy, Asian Games 2026 India contention & more

India's preparations for the Asian Games 2026 have been accompanied by a major selection controversy involving star paddler Manika Batra, who has been relegated to the reserves and publicly questioned the Table Tennis Federation of India

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Exclusive: 'Rules are same for all': Neha Aggarwal Sharma on Manika Batra controversy, Asian Games 2026 India contention & more
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Exclusive: 'Rules are same for all': Neha Aggarwal Sharma on Manika Batra controversy, Asian Games 2026 India contention & more
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