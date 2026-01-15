Exclusive: 'Tennis Has Become Cool In India': Aus Open Commentator Vedika Anand Talks On AO 2026, Alcaraz vs Sinner And India’s Tennis Future

Vedika Anand is an Indian-origin sports professional, former collegiate tennis player, and the current Manager for Player Operations at the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the athlete advocacy body founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2019. Born and raised in New Delhi, she attended The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, where she excelled in tennis and basketball and earned multiple “Best Athlete” honours before moving to the United States for college.

An NCAA Division I player at Wagner College (2016–2020), Anand was an All-Northeast Conference Second Team selection and a multiple-time academic awardee. She also served as team captain and represented student-athletes on NCAA committees. Based in New York City, she has worked with Billie Jean King and remains passionate about advancing tennis, player welfare, and the visibility of women’s sports, particularly in India.

At the 2026 Australian Open, Vedika Anand will also be seen behind the microphone as part of the commentary panel for the host broadcaster in India, marking another milestone in her growing presence within global tennis. The tournament draw has already set the stage for blockbuster clashes, with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner placed in the same half, raising the possibility of a high-voltage semifinal. The other half could deliver an equally mouth-watering contest between Carlos Alcaraz and last year’s finalist Alexander Zverev, while the women’s draw points toward a potential dream final between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Speaking exclusively to Zee News English Vedika opened up on key issues shaping modern tennis. She highlighted mental burnout as one of the sport’s biggest challenges, noting that players are peaking earlier while facing relentless schedules that are shortening their effective shelf life. On the Alcaraz–Sinner rivalry, she described it as “the defining battle of this generation,” praising their contrasting styles and mental strength. From an Indian perspective, Vedika stressed the need for better infrastructure, stronger player support systems, and improved storytelling to help tennis grow beyond a niche sport in the country.

On the Growing Popularity of Tennis in India

Question: The Grand Event Australian Open is coming. With Grand Slams becoming global entities and Indian fans following them closely, what do you think tennis can offer India as a sport and as an audience experience?

"I think tennis has become cool in the last few years. Tennis has suddenly become cool, especially in India as well, which is a great indicator that the sport is growing, particularly among young fans. The Australian Open helps because, from a time-zone perspective, people can watch it at a reasonable hour, which is great. Secondly, we’ve had Indian doubles players consistently in the field, and on the singles side, Sumit has been there for the last two years.

I’m excited to see the sport grow from a visibility standpoint. Having Sony Sports as the official broadcaster and featuring all the matches in India is a strong indicator that tennis will reach more Indian fans and hopefully grow from there."

Thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

"That’s the rivalry everyone is excited about. I actually just watched their exhibition in South Korea, and one major takeaway was how incredible it was for South Korean fans to watch Sinner and Alcaraz up close something that didn’t really happen in the past. Kudos to the sport for growing in that capacity and for both players generating such traction.

From an Australian Open standpoint, I think Jannik still has a slight edge. If they were to meet, I’d say Jannik would be the favourite for now. That said, you can’t really make predictions until the draw is out these are all early guesses. But if I had to pick, I’d go with Jannik."

On India’s Junior-to-Senior Transition Gap

Question: Indian players often excel at the junior level, but the transition to the professional circuit remains difficult. Why does this gap exist?

"Let’s not beat around the bushIndia is still functioning as a one-sport nation, unfortunately. While there has been traction in other sports, including tennis, much more change is needed, especially from a financial and support perspective.

The gap between juniors and seniors exists because as costs rise and global travel increases, players don’t have the backing required to sustain themselves at that level. That’s where we’re lacking. That said, I don’t want to undermine the efforts already being made. Rohan Bopanna’s legacy and the work he’s doing through his academy is something we should all be proud of, and it gives young Indian players a real pathway to the next level."

Does Indian Tennis Need a Superstar?

"Absolutely. In India, audiences connect deeply with star power. We do need that superstar. I think Sumit Nagal has that potential and has been working incredibly hard. Dakshin Suresh is also performing well and it’ll be interesting to see how he transitions once he completes college tennis.

On the women’s side, players like Maaya Rajeshwaran, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Shrivalli Rashmikaa are strong competitors. We need more of them on the big stage. Sumit Nagal is already the face of Indian tennis now it’s about taking that to the next level."

On Burnout and Player Welfare at the Elite Level

"At the elite level, the biggest challenge is the schedule balancing a near 52-week calendar with mental and physical well-being. This is a conversation we keep having without a clear solution. The rise in injuries and burnout over the past few years is backed by medical data, and the demands of tour life are only increasing.

Another critical issue is life after sports. An athlete’s career is short, and administrators and governing bodies must step up to help players prepare for what comes next — financial literacy, career pathways, or entrepreneurship. That support is essential."

On Mental Health in Modern Sports

"Mental performance has become far less stigmatized, and players like Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios deserve credit for speaking openly. It’s helped younger athletes feel more comfortable addressing their struggles.

This life isn’t easy you’re away from home, constantly traveling, living out of hotels, and dealing with emotional highs and lows every single week. Player welfare must come before revenue or administrative power struggles. Without players, none of us have jobs."

How Vedika Describes Herself

"That’s a great question. I’m a sports administrator who works across multiple divisions. Player relations and operations are my core strengths because I’ve lived the athlete experience. You can call me a player administrator or a sports administrator. I’m also a businesswoman content creation is a middle ground, but my focus will always remain on supporting athletes."

Catch all the action of the Australian Open 2026, starting January 18, 2026, live and exclusive on the Sony Sports Network, your home for world-class tennis.