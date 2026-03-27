Exclusive - 'World Cup medal was the only thing missing': Key man behind India's Two Olympics bronze Gurjant Singh reflects on career after announcing retirement

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Gurjant Singh has officially brought the curtain down on his international hockey career, marking the end of a remarkable journey that spanned nearly a decade. The 31-year-old forward made the announcement at the Hockey India Awards ceremony in New Delhi, drawing tributes from across the Indian hockey fraternity.

With 130 international caps and 33 goals to his name, Gurjant exits the international stage as one of the key figures behind India’s resurgence in world hockey. From his early days in Khailara village in Amritsar to standing on Olympic podiums, his journey has been defined by pace, instinct, and big-match impact.

'World Cup medal was the only thing missing'

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Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital after his retirement, Gurjant reflected honestly on what he feels remains incomplete in his otherwise decorated career.

"I mean, just our World Cup medal is pending, because I wanted to finish my career with the World Cup medal, but last year the injury used changed my decision, where there was a little time for life, so I changed that. But I am satisfied, whatever my career was, it was very good."

While the elusive World Cup medal continues to be a personal regret, Gurjant made it clear that his connection with the national team remains strong. He emphasized that any future success for India would feel just as personal.

"If the boys win the World Cup, where I go with them, it is the same thing for me. Because all our Indian hockey fans or ex-hockey players, whenever the team medal comes, everyone feels that we have won the medal. The hockey medal has come, our medal has come".

No coaching plans yet, focus shifts to domestic and leagues

Despite stepping away from international duties, Gurjant is not done with the sport. He confirmed that he will continue playing, with his immediate focus on domestic competitions and leagues.

"Coaching? No, no, not coaching for now. Right now, I am playing on my own, because I am continuing. I will try to play all the domestic tournaments. I will play all the domestic tournaments, whatever foreign leagues are there, like our Hockey India League, I have just played it in January. I will try to take this hockey further internationally, but I will play as much as I can in domestic."

His words signal a transition rather than a full stop, as he looks to remain involved in hockey while stepping away from the international spotlight.

'Everyone is Dhurandhar'

In a lighter moment during the interaction, Gurjant was asked about the “Dhurandhar” comparison for the current Indian team. While he admitted he hasn’t watched the latest film, his response captured the collective spirit of the squad.

"No, I haven't seen it yet, I haven't seen the second one, I have seen the first one. But if you have seen the first one, how do you consider this team to be Dhurandhar? No, everyone is Dhurandhar. Because on the ground, everyone should be a hero, only then the team wins. So, everyone is Dhurandhar in this. And only when everyone is Dhurandhar, the medals are coming. And everyone will perform well in the next tournament".

A career built on milestones and medals

Born on 26 January 1995, Gurjant quickly rose through the ranks and first made headlines during India’s triumph at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Lucknow, where he scored in the final. He made his senior debut in 2017 and soon became a regular feature in India’s attacking unit.

His biggest achievements came at the Olympics, where he played a vital role in India securing bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He also contributed to India’s gold medal run at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, victory at the 2017 Asia Cup, and multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles.

In recognition of his contribution, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021.

Announcing his retirement earlier, Gurjant said, “It is with a mix of pride and deep emotion that I announce my retirement today. I started my hockey journey by looking up to the seniors sitting in this room, and to have fulfilled my dream of playing for India alongside them is something I will always treasure.”

“I feel incredibly satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey and to have achieved two Olympic medals. Beyond the trophies, the biggest memory I take with me is the time spent with my teammates. We lived like a family, supporting each other through all the ups and downs. I want to thank Hockey India for giving me such a respectful farewell. I leave the international stage a very happy and proud man.”

Tributes pour in

Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, praised Gurjant’s influence on the team.

"Gurjant Singh has been a vital part of India's hockey story for nearly a decade. His pace, his energy, and his ability to score in big moments made him a player opponents always feared. He represented his country with great pride, and we thank him for everything he has given to Indian hockey."

Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Gurjant's journey from the fields of Punjab to two Olympic podiums is an inspiration for every young player in this country. His dedication over so many years is a testament to his character, and his legacy will inspire generations to come.”

A legacy that endures

With two Olympic bronze medals, an Asian Games gold, and a string of continental titles, Gurjant Singh leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond numbers. His rise from a small village in Punjab to the global stage stands as a powerful story in Indian hockey’s modern era.

Even in retirement, his words reflect a player who remains deeply connected to the game and the team, one who may have stepped away from international hockey, but not from the sport itself.