Explained: Why England's Djed Spence will wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup 2026

England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has confirmed he will play the entire FIFA World Cup 2026 wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken jaw in a Premier League match last month.

The 25-year-old full-back sustained the injury during Tottenham’s penultimate game of the season against Chelsea. He was involved in a heavy collision with Chelsea striker Liam Delap, which Spence later described as a "crazy challenge".

Despite the pain, Spence played on and even featured in a protective mask for the final match of the campaign against Everton.

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Medical assessments indicate the jaw will take around three months to heal fully, meaning Spence will likely need the mask for the duration of England’s campaign in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



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Spence Opens Up About His Mask

Speaking to reporters ahead of England’s group-stage opener, Spence remained upbeat about the situation.

"It’s a little bit uncomfortable, but it is what it is," Spence told reporters

"I’ve got a broken jaw, so I have to wear it ‌throughout the tournament. It’s something I will have to get used to. It’ll be ⁠three months until it’s fully healed, so it’s a long time," he added.

Spence, ‌who played to the end of the match against Chelsea, said he had not been worried that he might be sidelined due to the injury.

"It ‌was painful, but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw. So, I ⁠was all good," the 25-year-old said.



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What This Means For England

Spence’s inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for the World Cup marked a significant milestone in his career. After strong performances for Spurs, the versatile right-back earned his first major tournament call-up. The injury occurred just before the squad announcement, but it did not derail his participation.

His availability is a major boost for England's defensive depth. Known for his explosive pace and overlapping runs, his willingness to play through the discomfort provides Tuchel with crucial tactical flexibility.

Notably, protective masks are common in football for players recovering from facial fractures. They provide cushioning and stability while allowing the player to compete, though they can feel restrictive, especially in hot and humid conditions like those expected during the summer tournament. Spence has been working on adapting to the mask during training sessions, focusing on comfort and visibility.

England will ⁠opens their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia in Dallas ‌on June 17 before taking on Ghana and Panama.