Explained: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 will have four quarters instead of two halves

For over a century, football has been defined as "a game of two halves" - ninety minutes of fluid, continuous play, interrupted only by a lonely 15-minute whistle in the middle. However, that classic description is about to change - at least for the biggest stage in the sport. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, that sacred tradition is officially being rewritten.

While the official rulebook still dictates two 45-minute halves, FIFA's recent mandate for compulsory three-minute 'hydration breaks' has functionally transformed the upcoming World Cup into a four-quarter game.



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Here is an inside look at why football is suddenly mirroring hockey and basketball, and how it will alter the sport forever.

The New Rule: What Is Changing?

Timing: Around the 22-minute mark of each half (roughly the 22nd and 67th minutes of the match), play will stop for a three-minute break.

Duration: Three minutes from whistle to whistle.

Universality: These breaks are mandatory in every game, regardless of venue, temperature, or whether the stadium has a roof.

Added time: The stoppage will be added to the referee’s calculated injury time at the end of each half.

Practical effect: Each half is now split into two playing segments (approximately 22 + 23 minutes), creating four distinct quarters with built-in pauses.

Why Is FIFA Doing This?

FIFA’s primary stated reason is player welfare. The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with most matches taking place in June and July - peak summer heat in many North American cities. High temperatures and humidity pose real risks of heat-related illness, especially with an expanded 48-team format that means more matches in a compressed schedule.

By making the breaks automatic and universal, FIFA avoids leaving the decision to individual referees (as happened with cooling breaks in previous tournaments like Qatar 2022). This ensures consistency and equal conditions for all teams.

The change was developed after consultation with coaches, medical staff, and broadcasters, and builds on trials.



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Additional Benefits And Criticisms

Coaching and tactics: Managers will be able to speak to players, make tactical adjustments, and even use tablets or laptops during these breaks - something not normally allowed mid-half. This adds a strategic layer similar to timeouts in basketball or American football.

Broadcasting and commercial: The predictable pauses create natural windows for advertising and broadcaster segments, which helps offset the costs of the massive tournament. Some fans and commentators have jokingly (or critically) called it an "Americanization" of the sport, comparing it to the structured quarters in the NFL or NBA.

Fan reaction: Responses have been mixed. Supporters of the change highlight player safety in extreme conditions. Critics argue it disrupts the continuous flow that makes soccer unique and that mandatory breaks in every match (even in cooler Canadian venues) feel excessive.

How It Will Look In Practice

A typical FIFA 2026 World Cup match timeline might look like this:

First quarter: Kick-off - 22 minutes of play - 3-minute hydration break

Second quarter: Restart - End of first half (plus stoppage time)

Halftime: Standard 15-minute break

Third quarter: Second half kick-off - 22 minutes of play - 3-minute hydration break

Fourth quarter: Restart - End of match (plus stoppage time)

Referees will still add significant stoppage time for other interruptions, as they have in recent years.

Will This Change Football Forever?

These rules currently apply only to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Domestic leagues and other FIFA competitions are not required to adopt them, though some experiments may follow.

Traditionalists can take comfort that the beautiful game's core - 90 minutes, 22 players, one ball - remains intact. But for one summer in 2026, it will indeed feel more like a game of four quarters.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.