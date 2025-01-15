The Paris Olympics 2024, held from June to July last year, marked a significant moment in sporting history. However, a growing controversy has emerged regarding the quality of the medals awarded, leading to numerous complaints from athletes. This issue has prompted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to announce a replacement program for the affected medals, including those won by Indian shooter Manu Bhaker.

Quality Concerns Prompt Athlete Complaints

The complaints about the medals began surfacing shortly after the conclusion of the Olympic Games. Athletes reported that the metal coating on their medals had begun to fade or deteriorate, raising serious concerns about their quality. As a result, over 100 medals have reportedly been returned by disgruntled athletes within just six months of the competition, highlighting the extent of the dissatisfaction.

IOC Responds to Defective Medals

In response to the growing outcry, the IOC has assured athletes that they will receive replacements for any defective medals. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee is collaborating with the Monnaie de Paris (the French state mint) to assess the situation and address the complaints regarding medal quality. The replacement process is set to begin in the coming weeks, with the IOC promising that the new medals will be engraved identically to the originals.

Manu Bhaker Expressed Frustration

Among the athletes affected by this situation is Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals in Paris becoming the first Indian to achieve multiple medals in a single Olympics post-Independence. Bhaker, along with other athletes like Indian men’s hockey player Hardik Singh, expressed frustration over the fading color of their medals, contributing to the calls for replacements.

Monnaie de Paris Denies Inferiority Claims

While the IOC has acknowledged the complaints, Monnaie de Paris has refuted the notion that the medals are inherently defective. The French mint claims that they have been replacing damaged medals since August and will continue to do so as requests come in. The mint asserts that they are handling the situation professionally and efficiently, maintaining that the quality of the medals meets the required standards.

Olympic medals hold immense value for athletes, representing not just their achievements but also the support and incentives they receive from their respective countries. The importance of these medals is underscored by the financial rewards associated with them, which can amount to crores of rupees. Thus, any concerns regarding their quality can have a profound impact on athletes' sentiments and perceptions of their accomplishments.

The Paris Olympics were not without their challenges, facing criticism from the outset regarding various aspects, including the competition venues. The 5,084 medals awarded during the Games were designed by luxury brand Chaumet and produced using steel sourced from the iconic Eiffel Tower. Despite the lavish design, the recent issues have raised questions about the overall quality and durability of the medals.