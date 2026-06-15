/Explained: Why Lamine Yamal won't start Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener despite being fit

Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal is fully fit and available for La Roja's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup but he will begin the game against debutants Cape Verde from the substitutes' bench.
Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury on April 22 during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo. While there were early concerns that he might miss the entirety of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage opener, Yamal has made encouraging progress, completing a full week of training in the United States.
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Speaking at Sunday’s pre-match press conference in Atlanta, De la Fuente emphasized that the decision is purely a precautionary measure designed to protect the youngster over a long tournament.
Notably, Lamine Yamal, who recovered from a recent injury in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026, has been declared in "perfect condition" by the Spain medical staff.
However, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente emphasized that the decision to have Yamal on the substitutes' bench for the first match is purely a precautionary measure designed to protect the youngster over a long tournament.
"The good news is that Lamine is very fit. He’s following the set process, and he’s in good shape. He’s training very well, just like his other colleagues who had some sort of injury," de la Fuente told reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters.
Yamal is not the only high-profile attacker being held back. Fellow wingers Nico Williams and Victor Muñoz are also recovering from recent fitness concerns and will join Yamal on the bench.
"They’re all available, but they won’t be able to play from the start of the match. We’ll have to wait and see how the game progresses, and then we’ll make a decision on how they can contribute to the team" said de la Fuente.
"It’s a matter of logic, of how the game is evolving, the game situation," he added.
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Yamal, who exploded onto the scene with standout performances at Euro 2024 and delivered an impressive club season at Barcelona (17 goals and 25 assists before his injury layoff), rejoined the Spain camp after missing recent friendlies. His return alongside Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz has boosted squad morale significantly.
Spain, drawn in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, enters the tournament as one of the favorites following their Euro 2024 victory.
De la Fuente’s squad features a strong Barcelona contingent and no Real Madrid players - a historic first - but relies heavily on youthful talent and experience from the European winning core.
While Spain enters the Group H match as heavy favorites, the fixture marks a monumental moment for their opponents. Cape Verde is playing in its first-ever FIFA World Cup match, making the African island nation one of the smallest populations to ever qualify for the tournament.
Spain kicks off its tournament campaign as reigning European champions, looking to mirror their historic 2010 run where they parlayed a Euro title into World Cup glory.
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