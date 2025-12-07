Advertisement
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Season Finale Online In India, US, United Kingdom?

The 2025 Formula 1 season will once again conclude under the spectacular night lights of the Yas Marina Circuit, where speed, strategy, and precision promise to deliver a thrilling finale. Fans across the globe are gearing up for one last showdown, and here’s how you can catch every moment of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live from anywhere in the world. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
F1 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Season Finale Online In India, US, United Kingdom?Image Credit:- F1

The 2025 Formula 1 season will once again conclude under the spectacular night lights of the Yas Marina Circuit, where speed, strategy, and precision promise to deliver a thrilling finale. Fans across the globe are gearing up for one last showdown, and here's how you can catch every moment of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live from anywhere in the world.

When Is the Race?

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, 7 December 2025. The race is scheduled for 6:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST), meaning fans in India can watch lights-out at 6:30 PM IST. As always, the event marks the final race of the Formula 1 championship, potentially deciding titles and standings.

How to Watch in India

Indian motorsport fans can enjoy live streaming and TV coverage through:

  • FanCode - available on app and website for online streaming
  • Tata Play FanCode Sports, Channel 485, for live TV broadcast

Both services will cover the main race along with key track sessions that shape the weekend.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Options

Coverage varies by region due to broadcasting rights, but here are the major platforms:

  • United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 / Sky Go
  • United States ESPN networks 
  • Most global regions F1 TV Pro 

Availability may differ by country, as broadcast rights are geo-restricted.

 Match Preview - Max vs Norris vs Piastri

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will bring the Formula 1 season to a dramatic close at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, 7 December 2025, marking the final round of the year under the iconic sunset-to-night transition that makes this race one of the sport’s most spectacular showdowns. A thrilling championship battle is set with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri all entering the finale with a chance to secure the world title, making this the first time since 2010 that three drivers remain in contention heading into the last race. Norris holds a narrow advantage in the standings and knows that a podium finish could deliver him his first World Championship, while Verstappen, starting from pole, aims to reclaim supremacy with a must-win approach and hopes his rivals slip behind. Piastri stands as the dark horse, needing perfection and strategic fortune to flip the script at the final hurdle. Teams like Mercedes and Ferrari, no longer in the title picture, may play spoiler roles as they chase final-race glory and aim to disrupt the leaders through strategy or opportunistic racing. 

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

