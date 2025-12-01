F1 2025 Finale: How Max Verstappen, Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Can Win In Abu Dhabi?

The 2025 Formula One season has delivered a historic three-way title fight, and it all comes down to the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are separated by just 16 points after the Qatar Grand Prix, making this one of the closest championship deciders in F1 history.

Norris leads the standings heading into the finale with 408 points, followed by Verstappen on 396 and Piastri on 392. All three drivers have seven wins each, meaning a tie-breaker based on podium finishes could ultimately decide the world champion.

Lando Norris - The Driver in Control

McLaren’s Norris holds the advantage with a 12-point lead. A podium finish in Abu Dhabi would instantly crown him champion, regardless of how Verstappen or Piastri perform. Even finishing fourth could be enough, provided both rivals fail to finish inside the top three. With consistency on his side throughout the season, Norris enters the finale with the simplest title path.

Max Verstappen - The Challenger in Full Attack Mode

Max Verstappen kept his title hopes strong after winning the Qatar Grand Prix and dragging the fight to Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull star must finish on the podium to have any mathematical chance, and victory gives him the best shot. If Verstappen wins, Norris must finish fourth or lower. A second-place finish requires Norris to finish eighth or worse, while third means Norris must finish ninth or below, with Piastri staying behind them.

Verstappen needs both luck and late-season brilliance to claim a fifth title.

Oscar Piastri - The Underdog Still in the Fight

Although Piastri trails by 16 points, he remains mathematically eligible. McLaren’s team boss Andrea Stella has confirmed that no team orders will force him to support Norris — he is still free to race for the championship. To win the title, Piastri must finish first or second in Abu Dhabi. Even with a win, he would still require Norris to finish outside the top five and Verstappen off the podium. A runner-up finish demands an even worse result for his rivals.

His chances are slim - but the unpredictability of a title decider means nothing is impossible.

High Drama Ahead

Mechanical failures, tyre gambles, on-track incidents, anything could swing the championship in the final 58 laps of the season. With three drivers from two different teams locked in a winner-takes-all battle, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be an instant classic.

Whether F1 sees a first-time champion in Norris, a comeback king in Verstappen, or a shock triumph from rookie-turned-star Piastri, the final chapter of 2025 is set for fireworks.