F1 Drama: Norris Penalised, Max Verstappen’s Championship Chances Roar Back

The Formula 1 title race has been dramatically reignited after Lando Norris was disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for a technical infringement, handing a major lifeline to Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the 2025 season. Norris, who had crossed the line second, lost all points after McLaren failed post-race plank wear checks under FIA regulations.

The penalty slashed Norris’ championship lead to just 24 points, with two races remaining, putting Verstappen back into contention for a potential fifth world title.

Why the Disqualification Changed Everything

Before the Las Vegas round, Norris appeared firmly on course to clinch his first championship. However, the post-race ruling also stripped points from teammate Oscar Piastri — meaning Verstappen now sits level with the Australian and with a realistic mathematical path to the crown.

The timing couldn’t be more critical; only Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain, including sprint points, meaning approximately 58 points are still available.

What Verstappen Needs to Become Champion

For Verstappen, the route to the title is now clear, but narrow. His chances depend on four key factors:

1. Win or finish ahead of Norris in both remaining rounds

If Verstappen wins either of the final two races and Norris finishes outside the top three, the standings could swing rapidly.

2. Maximise sprint points

With sprint formats still in play, additional points could prove decisive if the final race becomes a two-point or single-point shootout.

3. Stay ahead of Oscar Piastri

With Piastri tied on points, Verstappen must avoid being overtaken by McLaren’s other contender, especially if both drivers capitalise on a Norris slip.

4. Avoid DNFs and penalties

The margin is too fine for mechanical issues or driver errors. Defensive consistency may be as important as outright pace.

Psychological Shift in the Title Fight

Victory in Las Vegas was already a morale boost for Verstappen, but McLaren’s disqualification has reshaped the pressure dynamics. Instead of defending comfortably, Norris must now avoid mistakes under intense scrutiny, while Verstappen enters the final two rounds with momentum and renewed confidence.