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F1 in India gets new life: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Olympic City in Chennai, dedicated Motorsports hub

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced the establishment of a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai under Rule 110 in the State Assembly.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
F1 in India gets new life: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Olympic City in Chennai, dedicated Motorsports hub
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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