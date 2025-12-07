F1: Lando Norris Ends Max Verstappen’s Reign With Stunning Championship Triumph In 2025

Max Verstappen may have crossed the finish line first at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but it was Lando Norris who emerged as the new Formula 1 world champion, sealing his maiden title with a composed third-place finish under the lights at Yas Marina.

Norris Secures Maiden Championship

Norris arrived in Abu Dhabi leading the championship and needed a podium to keep his rivals behind, and he delivered exactly that. His third-place finish ensured he held onto a narrow points advantage over Verstappen to clinch the crown and end the Dutch driver’s four-year title streak. Oscar Piastri, Norris’ McLaren teammate, finished second in the race, confirming a double podium for the team and placing himself third in the final standings, highlighting McLaren’s incredible rise across the season.

Norris on becoming the world champion

"I didn't think I would cry but I did. It is a long journey. I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents. I now know what Max feels like a little bit! I want to congratulate Max and Oscar as well, it has been a pleasure to race against both of them, and to learn from both of them. But we did it, we did it!" Norris said after the title win.

"As we've seen many times, anything can happen. So I just kept pushing. I wanted to fight to the end. [Verstappen and Piastri] certainly did not make my life easy this year. But I am happy! It has been a long journey with McLaren; I've been with them for nine years. For me to bring something back to them, I feel like I did my part for the team this year. So I'm proud of myself, but I'm more proud of everything I have made cry," he adds.

Verstappen Wins the Finale, Misses the Bigger Prize

Verstappen did everything he could by converting pole position into a race victory, but ultimately missed out on the championship by just a few points, a rare defeat after dominating the sport for multiple consecutive years. The result marks a major turning point in Formula 1, with a new era seemingly on the horizon. Norris’s breakthrough title signals a changing of the guard as McLaren mounts a serious challenge to Red Bull’s dominance.

2025 Drivers’ Championship - Top 10

Lando Norris (McLaren) 423

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 421

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 410

George Russell (Mercedes) 319

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 242

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 156

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 150

Alexander Albon (Williams) 73

Carlos Sainz (Williams) 64

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 56