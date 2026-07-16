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F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad makes big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim after teenage sensation's IPL breakthrough

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise, saying the teenage cricketer is part of a new generation of young athletes reaching the top level earlier than ever before. The Racing Bulls driver credited advances in technology and access to better information for helping teenage stars excel across sports, while also expressing pride in his Indian roots.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad makes big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim after teenage sensation's IPL breakthrough
Image Credit: IANS

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