Reflecting on his own journey, Lindblad admitted that making his Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne earlier this season was an emotional milestone after years of chasing the dream. "All athletes, from an early age, have a dream of reaching the top. You always remain nervous, never really knowing if it's going to come true. For me, this year in Melbourne, the fact that this was happening to me for real was special. I got a little bit emotional before it all,” he said.