/F1 to return to Africa after 33 years as Rwanda signs 10-year deal to host Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after Rwanda signed a 10-year agreement to host Grand Prix races from the early 2030s, the sport announced on Tuesday. The races will be held at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, around 40 kilometres south of the capital, Kigali, and next to the new Kigali International Airport. Construction of the circuit is expected to be completed early in the next decade, with further details about the inaugural race and development schedule to be announced in due course.
The agreement fulfils Formula 1’s long-standing ambition to return to the African continent. Once operational, the circuit will host race weekends as well as other motorsport events, major gatherings, conferences and entertainment activities throughout the year.
According to Formula 1, the venue is expected to support long-term economic growth and attract investment to Rwanda and the wider region.
Rwanda has emerged as a prominent destination for major sporting events in Africa. It has hosted the UCI Road World Championships, the ICC Women’s Challenge Trophy, the 2023 FIFA Congress, the Basketball Africa League, the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Awards Ceremony.
Formula 1 President and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali described the agreement as a landmark moment for the sport, saying it would bring the championship closer to fans across the world.
“Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe,” Domenicali said.
He said Africa had always been part of Formula 1’s future and that the sport had been determined to return with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for making a meaningful impact.
Domenicali thanked Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the Rwandan government, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and others involved in securing the agreement.
“This is about much more than hosting a Grand Prix. Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations,” he said.
Highlighting the continent’s growing interest in the sport, Domenicali said Africa was home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, with the number continuing to rise.
He added that the return would bring the excitement of Formula 1 closer to millions of fans who had waited years to see the championship back on the continent.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame welcomed the agreement, describing it as a significant moment for Africa after more than three decades without a Formula 1 race.
“Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement,” Kagame said.
He said Rwanda was proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix and share the occasion with fans across the continent, particularly young people who could aspire to careers in the sport.
“Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers,” he added.
Kagame also described the 10-year partnership as an investment in Rwanda’s future, pointing to the potential for job creation, skills development, tourism and business opportunities linked to the circuit and the new international airport.
“Our aim was never a single race weekend, but a lasting benefit for our people,” he said.
The Rwandan President thanked Domenicali, Formula 1 and Ben Sulayem for their role in bringing the agreement to fruition, adding that the country looked forward to welcoming visitors from around the world.
Further announcements on the first race, circuit construction milestones and arrangements for race weekends are expected in due course.
(With IANS inputs)
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