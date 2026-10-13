/F1 to return to Africa after 33 years as Rwanda signs 10-year deal to host Grand Prix

Formula 1 will return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after Rwanda signed a 10-year agreement to host Grand Prix races from the early 2030s, the sport announced on Tuesday. The races will be held at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, around 40 kilometres south of the capital, Kigali, and next to the new Kigali International Airport. Construction of the circuit is expected to be completed early in the next decade, with further details about the inaugural race and development schedule to be announced in due course.