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F1 to return to Africa after 33 years as Rwanda signs 10-year deal to host Grand Prix

The agreement fulfils Formula 1’s long-standing ambition to return to the African continent. Once operational, the circuit will host race weekends as well as other motorsport events, major gatherings, conferences and entertainment activities throughout the year.

Reported ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
F1 to return to Africa after 33 years as Rwanda signs 10-year deal to host Grand Prix

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