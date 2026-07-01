/Famous for predicting last 3 World Cup winners, economist breaks silence on Netherlands exit: 'I ran out of...'

Joachim Klement, the renowned economist famous for accurately forecasting the winners of the last three consecutive FIFA World Cups, has conceded that his streak of good fortune has finally concluded.
This revelation follows a dramatic sequence of events in the Round of 32, where Japan was unable to overcome Brazil and the Netherlands suffered an elimination against Morocco. Klement had officially projected Ronald Koeman's squad to capture the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, but his mathematical formulations evidently did not account for the unpredictable nature of penalty shootouts and errant strikes. In the wake of the Dutch team's 3 to 2 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, Koeman has stepped down from his managerial position.
Reflecting on the Failed Forecast
The financial analyst, whose predictive models successfully identified Germany, France, and Argentina as the respective tournament champions in 2014, 2018, and 2022, had placed his backing on the Netherlands to win the entire 2026 tournament. Instead, the competitive run for the Dutch side terminated abruptly in the Round of 32.
In response to the outcome, Klement authored a comprehensive paper detailing the failure of his hypothesis.
"Eventually, after 12 years and being lucky in three World Cups, I ran out of luck. I set out to prove that economic models are not as accurate as many people believe and finally, I was proven right."
Expressing his regret directly to the fans and the squad, Klement emphasized how close the match truly was.
"To the Dutch national team and all the Dutch people, I apologise if I gave you false hope but boy you were unlucky. Just think of Verbruggen’s ‘almost safe’ in the penalty shootout. This match was the cruelest of losses but I know this team can win a major trophy. Maybe at the Euros in two years, but I assure you, I am not going to make any forecasts for that tournament," he added.
Acknowledging Neymar and Brazil's Victory
The German economist had additionally anticipated that Japan would eliminate Brazil in the Round of 32. However, the five time World Cup champions defied his model by securing a 2-1 victory to progress into the Round of 16. Following the final whistle, Brazilian talisman Neymar publicly messaged Klement on the social platform X, stating: "Mr Joachim Klement … Please try again in the next World Cup."
In his subsequent publication addressing his analytical missteps, Klement directly noted the message from the Brazilian forward.
"First and foremost, congratulations to Brazil (with a special shoutout to Neymar Jr) and its incredible fans. After last night I dare to believe as well."
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