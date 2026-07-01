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Famous for predicting last 3 World Cup winners, economist breaks silence on Netherlands exit: 'I ran out of...'

Joachim Klement, the renowned economist famous for accurately forecasting the winners of the last three consecutive FIFA World Cups, has conceded that his streak of good fortune has finally concluded.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Famous for predicting last 3 World Cup winners, economist breaks silence on Netherlands exit: 'I ran out of...'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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