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  • /'Feels like I've become an easy target': Moroccon star Achraf Hakimi breaks silence after court orders rape trial in France

'Feels like I've become an easy target': Moroccon star Achraf Hakimi breaks silence after court orders rape trial in France

In 2025, prosecutors asked for Achraf Hakimi to go to trial over rape allegations. A court officially approved that request in February. Hakimi tried to appeal the decision to stop the trial, but his appeal was just rejected. The trial is officially moving forward and will take place in the next few months.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
'Feels like I've become an easy target': Moroccon star Achraf Hakimi breaks silence after court orders rape trial in France
Image Credit: achrafhakimi/instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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