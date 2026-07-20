/Ferran Torres fires Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 title with 1-0 win over 10-man Argentina

In a tense and dramatic FIFA World Cup final in New York, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to claim their second World Cup title. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal early in the second period of extra time, capitalizing on a clinical finish after a headed back pass from Nico Williams.
The match, which pitted European champions Spain against defending champions Argentina, remained goalless through 90 minutes of regulation. Spain dominated possession and created the majority of chances, but Argentina's resilient defense led by goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez — held firm. Argentina failed to register a single shot on target in regular time.
The game shifted decisively in stoppage time when Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a harsh tackle on Spain's Pau Cubarsí, reducing the Albiceleste to 10 men. Lionel Scaloni's side had to play the entirety of extra time a player short.
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