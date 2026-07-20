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Ferran Torres fires Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 title with 1-0 win over 10-man Argentina

In a dramatic, grueling, and fiercely contested battle at the New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title. Super-sub Ferran Torres became the nation's hero, scoring a spectacular extra-time winner to defeat the defending champions Argentina 1-0.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:41 AM IST
Ferran Torres fires Spain to FIFA World Cup 2026 title with 1-0 win over 10-man Argentina
Image Credit: FC Barcelona/FIFA World Cup/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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