FIFA 2026 Groups: Kylian Mbappé Vs Erling Haaland At Last! FIFA 2026 Draw Pits France Against Norway In Group Of Death – Full Groups Revealed

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw produced one of the most talked about moments football fans had been eagerly waiting for. Defending finalists France, led by Kylian Mbappe, have been drawn in the same group as Erling Haaland’s Norway. The pairing guarantees a mouth watering group stage clash between two of the most dominant forwards of the modern era and immediately turns Group I into one of the standout groups of the expanded 48 team tournament.

Co hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the World Cup will kick off on June 11, 2026. The opening match will see Mexico face South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a venue that will host a World Cup opener for the third time in history. The United States will begin their campaign a day later, taking on Paraguay in Inglewood, California.

Defending champions Argentina will launch their title defence in Group J with an opening fixture against Algeria. Lionel Messi’s side will also take on Austria and Jordan in what shapes up to be a competitive but evenly balanced group.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet 9 All-Rounders Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Breakdown

Group A includes Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and UEFA Playoff D.

Group B features Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar and Switzerland.

Group C consists of Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Group D has the United States, Paraguay, Australia and UEFA Playoff C.

Group E includes Germany, Curaao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Group F features the Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia.

Group G brings together Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Group H includes Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Group I features France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway.

Group J consists of Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Group K includes Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Group L features England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

The draw ceremony was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and unfolded with the spectacle of a major Hollywood style production. Sporting legends Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Wayne Gretzky played key roles in revealing the groups. Former England defender Rio Ferdinand hosted the ceremony and guided the proceedings throughout the night.

Three Leaders

Adding to the grandeur, leaders from the three host nations stepped onto the stage. United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney each drew their respective national teams’ group placements. The evening began with an unexpected moment when FIFA awarded its very first FIFA Peace Prize to President Trump, giving the event a distinctly political undertone even before the main draw commenced.

With the groups confirmed, the World Cup storyline is now taking shape. Lionel Messi’s final title defence, beginning against Algeria, is expected to dominate early headlines as Argentina attempt to defend their crown. Cristiano Ronaldo, grouped with Portugal in Group K, will get another opportunity to reignite the debate over football’s greatest of all time on the biggest stage.

But the clash that has truly captured global attention is the generational showdown between Mbappe and Haaland. Two superstars expected to shape the future of football will face each other earlier than anyone anticipated, meeting in the group stage itself.