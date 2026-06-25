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WC Dream shattered? FIFA Bans this Asian country's Football from International competitions until further notice

As per FIFA Statutes' article 14, which relates to member associations’ obligations, any violation of the obligations may also lead to sanctions, even if the third-party influence was not the fault of the member association concerned.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
WC Dream shattered? FIFA Bans this Asian country's Football from International competitions until further notice
Image Credit: Credits - IANSSource: IANS

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