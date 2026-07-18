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FIFA boss Gianni Infantino lauds Zee TV for promoting football in India, hopes to see nation at World Cup

In a message shared on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, Infantino expressed his appreciation for the partnership between FIFA and Zee TV, which covers 39 FIFA competitions.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino lauds Zee TV for promoting football in India, hopes to see nation at World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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