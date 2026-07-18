/FIFA boss Gianni Infantino lauds Zee TV for promoting football in India, hopes to see nation at World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked Zee TV for its efforts in promoting football in India, saying the broadcaster has played a key role in expanding the sport's reach beyond the FIFA World Cup.
In a message shared on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, Infantino expressed his appreciation for the partnership between FIFA and Zee TV, which covers 39 FIFA competitions. These include the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, FIFA youth tournaments, futsal events and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Infantino said the agreement allows football to be presented as a year-round sport in India rather than one that captures attention only every four years during the men's FIFA World Cup.
Highlighting India's growing football culture, Infantino described the country as a passionate football nation with enormous potential. He recalled attending the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India in 2017, which attracted a record attendance of more than 1.3 million spectators, as well as returning for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup five years later.
The FIFA President also reflected on his 2020 visit to India for an International Olympic Committee meeting, during which he met former India captain Sunil Chhetri, the country's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer.
Infantino noted India's presence at the FIFA World Cup 2026 through players of Indian heritage representing New Zealand, Australia, Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also acknowledged the significant support from Indian fans, saying thousands had travelled to matches across the tournament's 16 host cities, with many backing teams such as Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and England.
Praising Zee TV's coverage of the tournament, Infantino said the broadcaster had gone beyond conventional television broadcasting by facilitating authorised public screenings at cinemas, pubs, restaurants, airports and hotels. He said these initiatives had created shared match-day experiences for supporters across the country and contributed positively to the growth of football.
Concluding his message, Infantino thanked Zee TV once again for its contribution to developing the sport in India. He also expressed hope that India would one day qualify for the FIFA World Cup, wishing the broadcaster continued success in its support of football.
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