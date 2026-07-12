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FIFA breaks silence on Jude Bellingham's controversial goal vs Norway after wire hit claims

FIFA has stated that there was “no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire" in Jude Bellingham’s equaliser in England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final win against Norway in Miami.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
FIFA breaks silence on Jude Bellingham's controversial goal vs Norway after wire hit claims
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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