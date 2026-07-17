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FIFA just borrowed a huge American sports tradition for the 2026 World Cup Final, know

When the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions are crowned at Jersey Stadium, in addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, the first-ever championship rings will be presented to the winners.
 

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
FIFA just borrowed a huge American sports tradition for the 2026 World Cup Final, know
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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