FIFA responds to IShowSpeed's viral World Cup song as 'World Cup (Champions)' takes internet by storm ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is still days away, but one song is already dominating conversations across football and social media circles. Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has gone viral after releasing his latest track, "World Cup (Champions)," a football-themed anthem that has quickly become one of the biggest online hits linked to the upcoming tournament.

The music video was released on June 1 and crossed more than 8.3 million views and one million likes on YouTube within days, with fans flooding social media platforms to praise the track's energy and World Cup vibe.

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FIFA's reply

The song's popularity reached another level when IShowSpeed publicly tagged FIFA on X and asked whether the track could become an official World Cup anthem.

"Can we make this official?? @FIFAWorldCup," Speed posted.

What followed immediately grabbed the attention of football fans worldwide.

The official FIFA World Cup account replied with a brief but intriguing response, "We will be in touch."

Why 'World Cup (Champions)' is trending

Unlike traditional football anthems that are often driven by major music labels and global artists, IShowSpeed's latest release has connected directly with football fans through its high-energy presentation and tournament-focused theme.

WORLD CUP VIDEO OUT NOW!!!! pic.twitter.com/X1uxdMybJF — Speed (@ishowspeedsui) June 1, 2026

The song references nations participating in the competition while celebrating the excitement, passion and emotions associated with the FIFA World Cup.

The music video has also attracted attention for showcasing vibrant Ghanaian cultural elements, traditional dancers and energetic choreography, helping it resonate with audiences beyond football fans.

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Across social media, supporters have described the track as the "unofficial World Cup anthem" of 2026, with many arguing that it perfectly captures the atmosphere surrounding football's biggest event.

IShowSpeed's massive fan base

For those unversed, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is among the world's most-followed content creators. The American streamer has built a massive fanbase through gaming content, livestreams and his well-known passion for football, particularly his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

He currently boasts more than 54 million subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the platform's biggest creators.

Not his first world cup hit

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has enjoyed success with a football anthem. Back in 2022, he released the song "World Cup," which became a viral sensation and accumulated hundreds of millions of views across platforms.

The track helped establish him as one of football's most influential digital personalities and demonstrated his ability to merge internet culture with the global appeal of the sport.

His latest release appears to be following a similar path, with fan engagement and viewership growing rapidly within hours of launch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition of the tournament in history, featuring 48 teams for the first time.

The competition will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11 at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, while the final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.