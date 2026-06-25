/FIFA’s brutal new WC rule eliminates 5 teams before group stage ends, Check full list of Qualified and Eliminated teams

The knockout grid for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is beginning to take shape. The Round of 32 represents the opening phase of the knockout stage and will be played between June 28 and July 3.
How the FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage Works
The expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 nations has introduced the Round of 32 for the first time in World Cup history.
To qualify, teams must either:
Finish in the top two positions of their group, or
Be among the eight best third-placed teams across all 12 groups.
Teams Secure in the Round of 32
(Current as of June 24)
Mexico (Group A): The cohosts became the opening team to book a spot in the knockouts. They claimed the top position in Group A following a 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday, June 18, which followed a chaotic 2-0 opening match win against South Africa.
USA (Group D): The United States became the second nation to secure qualification. A 2-0 win over Australia on Friday, June 19, placed them at the top of Group D. They opened their tournament by defeating Paraguay 4-1.
Germany (Group E): Germany booked their spot in the final 32 by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 on Saturday, June 20. The Germans, who were knocked out in the group stages at Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, began this campaign by beating Curacao 7-1.
Argentina (Group J): The defending champions secured their knockout place and guaranteed the top spot in Group J by beating Austria 2-0 on Monday, June 22. In this match, Lionel Messi scored twice to become the all time top scorer in World Cup history with 18 goals. The captain also recorded his first tournament hat trick during a 3-0 opening victory against Algeria.
France (Group I): Pre tournament favorites France earned their round of 32 spot later on Monday with a 3-0 win over Iraq, featuring a brace from Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 champions started the competition by defeating Senegal 3-1, where Mbappe also scored twice.
Norway (Group I): Norway guaranteed their progression by defeating Senegal 3-2 in their second match. Making their return to the World Cup after a 28 year absence, they started the tournament with a 4-1 win against Iraq.
Colombia (Group K): Colombia advanced on Tuesday, June 23, courtesy of a 1-0 win over DR Congo. The South American squad previously won their opening game 3-1 against Uzbekistan.
Teams Eliminated from the World Cup
Haiti (Group C): Haiti was the first nation eliminated from the tournament after a 3-0 loss to Brazil on Friday, June 19. Making their first appearance since 1974, they also suffered a 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opener.
Turkiye (Group D): Turkiye was eliminated later on Friday following a 1-0 loss to a 10 man Paraguay team. Making their first tournament appearance in 24 years, they opened with a surprising 2-0 loss to Australia.
Tunisia (Group F): Tunisia became the third team knocked out after a 4-0 loss to Japan on Saturday, June 20, which followed a heavy 5-1 opening defeat against Sweden. Tunisia was the first African nation to ever win a World Cup game when they defeated Mexico in 1978, but they have still never moved past the group stage.
Jordan (Group J): One of the four tournament debutants, Jordan was eliminated on Monday, June 22, after a 2-1 defeat to Algeria. The Asian squad previously lost 3-1 to Austria in their first match.
Panama (Group L): Panama bowed out on Tuesday, June 23, after dropping their second straight match in a 1-0 loss to Croatia. They were previously beaten 1-0 by Ghana in their opening game.
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