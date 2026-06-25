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FIFA’s brutal new WC rule eliminates 5 teams before group stage ends, Check full list of Qualified and Eliminated teams

Discover which nations have advanced to the round of 32, which teams have been eliminated, and how the knockout format, qualification guidelines, and rules function for this competition.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
FIFA’s brutal new WC rule eliminates 5 teams before group stage ends, Check full list of Qualified and Eliminated teams
Image Credit: Credits - X (FIFA)Source: Bureau

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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