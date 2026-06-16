/FIFA Trump card: Iran ordered to leave US hours after WC draw, coach Amir Ghalenoei calls team 'Most Oppressed'

What's particularly unusual is that Iran's next FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture is also scheduled at SoFi Stadium, the same venue where they played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand on Monday.
Iran Ordered To Return To Mexico Immediately After Match
Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed his frustration after his team was reportedly instructed to leave the United States immediately following their politically charged Group F encounter against New Zealand. The Iranian squad had expected to remain overnight in California to focus on recovery before returning to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico. However, players and staff were informed after the final whistle that they would have to board a flight immediately for the 140-mile trip south.
"They didn't even give us time to recover," Ghalenoei said through an interpreter.
"After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.' It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we are asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that."
Political Tensions Continue To Affect Iran's World Cup Campaign
Iran's participation in the tournament has unfolded against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions following the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Despite the difficult circumstances, Iran opted to compete in the World Cup after FIFA rejected the country's request to move its group-stage fixtures away from venues in the United States.
Ghalenoei said the team had not been given a clear explanation for the sudden change in travel arrangements.
"We don't know why they are returning us, to be honest. I think it's very strange. It seems like others are doing the planning for us."
"The decision-making for us is being made elsewhere. We were supposed to come two nights before the game, and we were supposed to stay tonight to recover and return tomorrow at lunchtime."
'Our Team Is Perhaps The Most Oppressed In The World Cup'
The Iran coach did not hide his disappointment over the challenges facing his team.
"I think our team is perhaps the most oppressed in the World Cup," Ghalenoei said.
Adding to the disruption, captain Mehdi Taremi and the coaching staff also voiced concerns over the absence of several key officials, including the president of Iran's football federation, support staff members and media personnel, who were reportedly denied entry visas to the United States.
Mehdi Taremi Calls Situation 'A Disaster'
Iran captain Mehdi Taremi echoed his coach's frustrations after the match.
"We have to leave Los Angeles right now, and it's not good for us," Taremi said.
"I think FIFA have to help us more than this. Everything is like a disaster, actually, for us."
Mohammad Mohebbi Earns Iran A Point Against New Zealand
On the field, Iran twice fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in front of a heavily pro-Iranian crowd at SoFi Stadium. Mohammad Mohebbi's 64th-minute equaliser secured a valuable point for the Asian side, although a section of Iranian-American supporters inside the stadium staged protests against the Iranian government.
Iran will return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for their second Group F fixture against Belgium.
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