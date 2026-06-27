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FIFA WC 2026: Bad news for Lionel Messi fans! Argentina coach makes major announcement before Jordan match

The reigning champion is already guaranteed top spot in Group J regardless of Saturday's result at Dallas Stadium and Scaloni hinted he would use the fixture to give chances to other players.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026: Bad news for Lionel Messi fans! Argentina coach makes major announcement before Jordan match
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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