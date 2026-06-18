/FIFA WC 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo creates history despite Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo added another record to his illustrious career, even as Portugal were held to a stunning 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group K match of the FIFA World Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston. Ronaldo started Portugal's tournament opener fully aware that this World Cup represents his last realistic shot at lifting football's biggest trophy. With Lionel Messi having already scored a hat-trick against Algeria, there was added pressure on Ronaldo to respond.
He did not need long to make history, breaking a World Cup record within the very first second of the match. However, the night ultimately ended in frustration for both the Portuguese captain and his team.
Portugal Dominate Early but Fail to Secure Victory
Portugal made the perfect start, taking the lead just six minutes into the match when 21-year-old midfielder João Neves headed home a precise cross from Pedro Neto. Roberto Martínez's side controlled the opening stages, enjoying as much as 75 percent possession, but they failed to turn their dominance into additional goals. DR Congo made Portugal pay for their missed opportunities deep into first-half stoppage time. In the 45+5th minute, Yoane Wissa rose highest to meet Arthur Masuaku's corner and powered home a header to level the score.
The goal carried historic significance as it marked DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal.
VAR Denies Portugal as Ronaldo Misses Chances
Portugal thought they had regained the lead in the second half when João Cancelo produced a spectacular overhead kick, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside. Ronaldo, making another historic World Cup appearance, endured a difficult evening in front of goal and missed two clear opportunities inside the penalty area as DR Congo's resilient defence held firm to secure a memorable point.
Group K Standings After Matchday One
Following the opening round of fixtures, Portugal and DR Congo both sit on one point in Group K, having drawn their opening matches and posted identical goal differences. Colombia and Uzbekistan are yet to begin their campaigns.
Ronaldo Becomes the Oldest Outfield Player to Start a World Cup Match
At 41 years and 132 days old, Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player ever to start a FIFA World Cup fixture. His appearance against DR Congo saw him surpass the previous record held by former Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson, who was 39 years and 296 days old when he started Canada's opening match against Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.
Ronaldo now ranks as the second-oldest player overall to start a World Cup match, behind only Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 years and 161 days old when he featured at the 2018 tournament.
Records Still Within Ronaldo's Reach
One record remains out of Ronaldo's reach: becoming the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history. That distinction still belongs to Cameroon's Roger Milla, who scored against Russia at the 1994 World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days. However, several milestones remain within touching distance.
Ronaldo could become Portugal's oldest World Cup goalscorer, surpassing Pepe's record of 39 years and 283 days. Should he score during the knockout stages, he would also become the oldest player to score in the latter rounds of the tournament.
Had he found the net against DR Congo, Ronaldo would have become the first player in history to score in six different World Cup editions. That milestone remains on hold after his missed opportunities in Houston.
Ronaldo Focused on Team Success Over Individual Milestones
With this being his sixth and likely final World Cup appearance, Ronaldo still has opportunities to add to his record tally and pursue the one major trophy missing from his collection. Ahead of the tournament, the Portugal captain stressed that team success remains his priority.
"We go match by match, but not with the expectations of winning it all. It has to be step by step. A good start is the most important thing."
Debate Over Ronaldo's Role Continues
Despite his achievements, opinions among Portuguese supporters remain divided over whether Ronaldo's continued presence benefits the national team. His 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar was a challenging one, yielding just a single goal. He was visibly frustrated after being substituted against South Korea and was later dropped for Portugal's Round of 16 clash with Switzerland.
His difficulties extended into Euro 2024, where he failed to score for the first time at a major international tournament.
Recent Form Suggests Ronaldo Still Has Plenty to Offer
Despite those struggles, Ronaldo has shown signs of his enduring quality in recent months. He scored eight goals during Portugal's successful 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign, including a crucial equaliser in the final against Spain. At club level, he also played a key role in helping Al-Nassr secure their first Saudi Pro League title, finishing as the team's top scorer with 28 goals. With several matches potentially still ahead of him at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo has further opportunities to extend his extraordinary legacy.
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