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FIFA WC 2026 Day 14 Round-up: Brazil, Mexico, and Switzerland Top groups as Round of 32 takes shape, Neymar finally in action

As the opening group phase transitions into its final stretch, matchday 14 delivered expected victories for Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, Brazil, South Africa, and cohost Mexico. A comprehensive breakdown of the group results is detailed below.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
FIFA WC 2026 Day 14 Round-up: Brazil, Mexico, and Switzerland Top groups as Round of 32 takes shape, Neymar finally in action
Image Credit: Credits - IANSSource: Bureau

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