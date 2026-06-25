/FIFA WC 2026 Day 14 Round-up: Brazil, Mexico, and Switzerland Top groups as Round of 32 takes shape, Neymar finally in action

Both Brazil and Morocco finished their respective group schedules level on seven points from three matches. Due to tie breaking metrics, Brazil secures the top position in the Group C standings. However, Morocco also cruises comfortably into the round of 32 by virtue of occupying one of the automatic qualification spots reserved for the top two teams across the 12 tournament groups.



Group A: Flawless Mexico Advances Alongside South Africa

Mexico 3 - 0 Czechia

In Group A, cohosts Mexico maintained their perfect tournament record by cruising to a 3 - 0 victory against Czechia. This third consecutive win allows the home nation to finish the group phase cleanly with a maximum haul of nine points from three outings.