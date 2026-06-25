/FIFA WC 2026 Day 14 Round-up: Brazil, Mexico, and Switzerland Top groups as Round of 32 takes shape, Neymar finally in action

The competitive field for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is rapidly crystallizing following an action packed fourteenth day of tournament football. On a night where heavy favorites validated their credentials, traditional powerhouses and surprise packages alike finalized their positions in the tournament grid.
Group C concluded with football royalty Brazil alongside African giants Morocco comfortably sealing passage to the round of 32. Concurrently, Switzerland and cohosts Canada wrapped up their progression from Group B, while tournament cohosts Mexico alongside a resilient South African squad confirmed their advancement from Group A.
As the opening group phase transitions into its final stretch, matchday 14 delivered expected victories for Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, Brazil, South Africa, and cohost Mexico. A comprehensive breakdown of the group results is detailed below.
Group B: Switzerland Claims Top Spot as Canada Follows
Switzerland 2 - 1 Canada
Switzerland secured the apex position in Group B by registering a hard fought 2 - 1 victory over cohosts Canada, completing their initial group stage campaign with an impressive tally of seven points from three fixtures. The Swiss breakthrough arrived right after the interval when Ruben Vargas found the back of the net in the 46th minute. The advantage was subsequently doubled in the 57th minute through a clinical strike from Johan Manzambi.
Canada attempted a late rally, with Promise David pulling a goal back in the 76th minute, though the effort ultimately fell short. Despite the defeat, Canada advances into the round of 32 as the second placed squad in Group B, finishing with four points courtesy of one victory, one draw, and one loss across their three matches.
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 - 1 Qatar
In the concurrent Group B encounter, Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their tournament hopes alive by defeating Qatar 3 - 1. The Bosnian team opened the scoring in the 29th minute via Kerim Alajbegovic. Their lead was extended in the 34th minute following an unfortunate own goal by Qatari defender Sultan Al Brake.
Qatar threatened a comeback when Hassan Al Haydos reduced the deficit with a 42nd minute goal, but their ambitions were completely extinguished in the 80th minute when Ermin Mahmic netted the third goal for Bosnia and Herzegovina. This result leaves Bosnia and Herzegovina in third place with four points, level with Canada, keeping them in contention for a lucky loser knockout berth, while Qatar has been officially eliminated.
Group C: Brazil Dominates While Morocco Triumphs in Thriller
Morocco 4 - 2 Haiti
Group C provided the highest level of entertainment on day 14, highlighted by a thrilling six goal encounter where Morocco outlasted Haiti 4 - 2.
Brazil 3 - 0 Scotland
Simultaneously, five time world champions Brazil asserted their footballing dominance by dismantling Scotland 3 - 0.
Both Brazil and Morocco finished their respective group schedules level on seven points from three matches. Due to tie breaking metrics, Brazil secures the top position in the Group C standings. However, Morocco also cruises comfortably into the round of 32 by virtue of occupying one of the automatic qualification spots reserved for the top two teams across the 12 tournament groups.
Group A: Flawless Mexico Advances Alongside South Africa
Mexico 3 - 0 Czechia
In Group A, cohosts Mexico maintained their perfect tournament record by cruising to a 3 - 0 victory against Czechia. This third consecutive win allows the home nation to finish the group phase cleanly with a maximum haul of nine points from three outings.
South Africa 1 - 0 South Korea
The secondary Group A fixture saw South Africa edge out South Korea 1 - 0 in a high stakes, winner take all battle. Thanks to this decisive single goal victory, South Africa elevated their tally to four points and automatically locked in their ticket to the round of 32.
Conversely, South Korea, who had accumulated three points from their opening two matches before kickoff, finishes the group stage frozen on three points. The Asian side must now wait anxiously to see if they can slip into the knockouts via the qualification pathway designated for the eight finest third placed teams.
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